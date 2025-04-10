What does Trump see in Canada's pro-China prime minister?

President Donald Trump seems wonderfully comfortable with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He calls the Liberal leader “Mark” and “prime minister of Canada.”

Remember when it was “governor of the 51st state” for Trudeau?

Carney’s Jackson Hole speech flatly demanded that central banks collaborate and replace the US dollar to rectify its 'domineering influence' on trade around the world.

Trump has actually predicted that Carney will win the upcoming Canadian federal election and that he will be quite pleased with this result.

But the president is headed for a grim disappointment, because Carney is unlikely to do anything about an issue that Trump is viscerally concerned about: the fentanyl crisis.

Border disorder

Way back in late November 2024, Trump began to complain about Canada’s lax border security and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. across that border and threatened to slap a 25% tariff on all Canadian products if these matters weren’t rectified.

Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government responded with a laughable $1.3 billion border security plan that was spread over six years with most of the funding only being available in years four through six. Trudeau also appointed a fentanyl czar who had previously worked as security adviser to the prime minister.

Of course this was all a bit of window-dressing, since, as investigative journalist Sam Cooper has noted, shipments of fentanyl precursors continue to arrive at the port of Vancouver and the containers are ignored.

Trudeau part deux

If Trudeau has done nothing to stem the tide of fentanyl, why should we believe that Carney will do any differently, especially when he is even more beholden and more in awe of China than his predecessor?

Where Trudeau once infamously said that he admired the “basic dictatorship” of China because it could force its population to follow climate change policies “on a dime,” Carney is a constant acolyte of the People’s Republic and has been for years.

So why has Trump endorsed Carney as his choice to win the April 28 Canadian federal election? Does he really believe that Carney will either bolster border security or take the fentanyl crisis seriously? Does he not believe that Carney’s principal opponent, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, is not serious about rectifying border security and eradicating fentanyl abuse when he has made both part of his election policy package?

Just how beholden is Carney to China? The evidence continues to emerge during an election campaign that Carney has virtually walked through so far, ahead in virtually every poll after Trudeau took the Liberal Party to record lows before he announced his intention to resign on January 6.

Poilievre protests

Poilievre expressed outrage on March 26 that Carney had the gall to meet with Chinese central bank officials in October 2024 to negotiate a loan for the Carney-chaired Brookfield Assets Management.

Why the fuss? Carney was working as a special economic adviser to Trudeau at the time, and he was in Beijing to ostensibly represent Canadian interests, not personal or business ones. Carney left with a 1.96 billion yuan or $276 million (CDN) loan.

Poilievre called China “a hostile foreign regime that we have since learned executed four Canadians and took numerous Canadians hostage for a lengthy period of time” and wondered how Canadians could know if Carney was “not going to act against our interests in favor of his financial interests.”

The Conservative leader suggested it would be difficult for the new prime minister to “stand up to foreign interference when he is so financially compromised.” He described Carney as:

a weak, out-of-touch leader so terribly compromised and conflicted, whose interests go against our national interests. … Mark Carney will never be able to protect our national interests because he has massive financial conflicts of interest overseas. What we need now is not to give the Liberals a fourth term with a weak and compromised leader. What we need is a prime minister who will put Canada first for a change.

That was only the latest revelation of Carney’s double dealing.

Chinese democracy

Carney was the chairman of Brookfield when he announced that the company was moving its headquarters to New York City. That was just before he announced that he was running for the leadership of the Liberal Party.

Despite telling the Trudeau government to push net zero policies at the expense of Canada’s energy sector and to oppose the construction of pipelines, Carney operated Brookfield in an inverse fashion, investing billions in fossil fuels and pipelines not associated with Canada.

Carney has consistently promoted net zero policies while praising the environmental stewardship of China. As the United Nations special envoy for climate change and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Carney actually suggested that the world should look to China for climate change policy inspiration — and not look at the preponderance of coal-fired plants in that country.

"China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition," he said.

Yuan to grow on

It might also interest Trump that Carney has also been an advocate of the Chinese yuan replacing the U.S. dollar as the global currency. At the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in 2019, Carney advocated for both the Chinese currency and also a "new synthetic hegemonic currency," to be used to replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Carney’s Jackson Hole speech flatly demanded that central banks collaborate and replace the U.S. dollar to rectify its “domineering influence” on trade around the world.

In the same speech, Carney bemoaned the booming economy that America was experiencing under Trump. “Now that the United States’ economy is doing better than most, pushing the dollar higher, smaller countries are suffering more than they should. Trump’s tariffs on imports from China and elsewhere are adding to the dollar’s strength as well, making matters even worse.”

Carney went on to say:

And the most likely candidate for true reserve currency status, the Renminbi (RMB), has a long way to go before it is ready to assume the mantle. The initial building blocks are there. Already, China is the world’s leading trading nation, overtaking the US at the start of this decade. And the Renminbi is now more common than sterling in oil future benchmarks, despite having no share in the market prior to 2018.

So while Carney is campaigning in front of a podium that reads “Canada Strong” and is somehow satisfying a U.S. president who supports America First, it will be China Strong and China First under this globalist, environmental extremist central banker whose election this month would be toxic for both Canada and the United States.