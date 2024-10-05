When in Italy: Zipping to Lake Como in an Alfa Romeo Giulia

EV mandate? Not so fast.

Last week, the House passed a resolution rejecting the Biden administration's rule imposing strict new emissions standards for American carmakers. The rule would go into effect starting with 2027 model year vehicles.

As we wait for the Senate to vote on the resolution, I thought I'd share my five roadblocks to an all-EV future.

1. Cost

These vehicles to tend to be expensive — and I'm not just talking sticker price. Insurance and maintenance expenses are generally higher as well. This is a huge sticking point for many American consumers.

2. Inconvenience

Until charging stations are as plentiful as gas pumps, many consumers are going to stick with what they know. Finding a charging station simply needs to be much easier and more convenient — especially for those who lack a home charger.

3. China

Our biggest rival is going all-in on cheap EVs, which are being manufactured just across the border in Mexico. If they're able to take advantage of North American trade rules, they could flood the market with low-priced EV options. This could be an "extinction level event" for the American car industry.

4. Consumer choice

Consumers — especially American consumers — don't like being told what to buy. You want people to want EVs? Start by fixing numbers 1 and 2 above. Even if you do, some people are still going to want combustion engines. And that should be OK.

5. Hybrids

Who wants an EV when you can have a hybrid? The phrase "best of both worlds" comes to mind. Or here's a novel thought: Why not let us take our pick among EVs, internal combustion engine vehicles, and hybrids? Sounds like a win-win-win to me.

'Como' va?



In other news, I've been in Italy, where EV more often indicates "extra-virgin" olive oil than it does electric vehicle.

I had the pleasure of test driving the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce from Milan to Lake Como. Not only is the drive incredibly scenic, it's perfect for putting the Giulia through its paces, with narrow roads and hairpin turns getting the most out of its crisp handling.

The Giulia's a beauty too, which makes the stunning northern Italian countryside the perfect backdrop.

For my full report on the journey — and how the Giulia handled it — check out my video below: