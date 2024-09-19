Whitlock called it: Diddy is the Jeffrey Epstein of the music industry

It gives a whole new meaning to "Bad Boy for Life."

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be adding a new moniker to his lengthy roster of aliases: the eight-digit number assigned to inmates in the federal prison system.

The rap impresario's recent indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges has sent shockwaves through the industry, lending credence to Blaze Media commentator Jason Whitlock's speculation that Diddy is the Jeffrey Epstein of the music biz.

After leaving office, Barack Obama was spotted hanging out with Diddy. What were the two men up to — and did it have anything to do with the 1,000 bottles of baby oil the feds seized from the latter's mansion?

Arrested on serious federal charges, the 54-year-old has been denied bail and is currently in solitary confinement at the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. This high-security unit is known for housing dangerous and high-profile inmates like R. Kelly, a man Diddy knows very well, disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman.

The indictment accuses the once-untouchable mogul of running a “criminal enterprise” through his vast business empire, with allegations spanning sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors argue that Diddy’s continued freedom jeopardizes the integrity of the case, pointing to his previous attempts to contact victims and witnesses as evidence. His legal team will appeal the bail denial before U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter. If the appeal fails, Diddy will remain behind bars.

And, many would argue, this is probably where he deserves to be.

Diddy’s dudes

Diddy’s ties to powerful figures in Hollywood and politics are strikingly similar to Jeffrey Epstein’s network. Whereas Epstein had a "thing" for young girls, Diddy appears to have one for young boys — specifically, up-and-coming young talent in the music industry.

For example, the resurfacing of disturbing videos showing a 15-year-old Justin Bieber speaking with Diddy raises some very serious questions. In the footage, Diddy can be heard stating, "Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we really can’t disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."



Or nightmare.

The 2016 Howard Stern interview with Usher revealed unsettling details about his experience living with Diddy at just 14 years old. Why, one wonders, was a 14-year-old boy residing with a grown man with no ties to his family?

Diddy’s vast network includes high-profile names like Will Smith and Ashton Kutcher, both of whom have also faced controversy in recent times. As you no doubt recall, Smith’s public image was severely damaged when he assaulted Chris Rock at the Oscars. As for Kutcher, his extremely close friendship with Danny Masterson, a Scientology nut and convicted rapist, has drawn widespread criticism and damaged his own reputation.

Then there’s Cuba Gooding Jr. Remember him? Once a Hollywood powerhouse, the actor is best known for his performances in films like "A Few Good Men" and "Jerry Maguire," where he delivered the iconic, "Show me the money!" line. Subsequent roles in "Men of Honor" and "Pearl Harbor" further solidified his status as a leading man — on screen and, it seems, in Mr. Diddy’s life.

In a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Gooding Jr. appeared visibly uncomfortable and evasive when questioned about the allegations surrounding the music man. His response was a jittery mess of mumbling and evasion, leading YouTube commenters to speculate that Gooding Jr. might be hiding more about the alleged criminal activities than he’s letting on. His reluctance to offer clear answers has sparked rumors about possible connections to Diddy and whether fear or complicity is driving his silence.

Diddy's diary

Much like Epstein’s infamous black book, Diddy’s Rolodex was supposedly packed with high-profile names. As the New York Post reported, he forged partnerships with billionaire investor Ron Burkle and hedge fund titan Ray Dalio. Diddy’s fashion line hit Macy’s and Dillard’s, and he took major business strides with stakes in Revolt TV and beverage giant Diageo, a collaboration with Estée Lauder heir William Lauder, and he made deals with Zac Posen and Liz Claiborne. He also launched a water brand with Mark Wahlberg and partnered with Marc Benioff of Salesforce to build a marketplace for black-owned businesses.

In the early 2000s, Diddy made a bold move by cold-emailing then-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, pitching his idea to design the team’s uniforms. Diddy's gamble paid off, linking his Sean John line with a major sports team. Cuban, known for his nonstop, left-leaning diatribes, has been unusually tight-lipped about this Diddy connection.

But, as always, there’s more.

Diddy's danger?

What we do know, however, is that Diddy didn’t act alone. He was, up until very recently, actively engaged with a network of influential figures. Like Epstein, Diddy built connections with high-profile individuals to protect his own nefarious activities. The multimillionaire's annual White Party, a magnet for the elite of American culture over the past 20-something years, only reinforced his image of invincibility.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Diddy will reveal his accomplices or follow in Epstein’s footsteps, conveniently suiciding himself before he can incriminate anyone truly powerful.

To quote Diddy's one-time protégé Shyne, who recently claimed he was his boss' "fall guy" in the 1999 nightclub shooting that landed him 10 years in lock-up: "Whatcha gonna do when s**t hits the fan, take it like a man or snitch like a b***h?"