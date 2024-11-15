Whoopi Goldberg says 'I work for a living' on 'The View' — and even far-left pundits are saying she's woefully out of touch

Whoopi Goldberg said on "The View" earlier this week during a discussion about the economy in relation to the presidential election that "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living."

Uh-oh. But she wasn't done. The outspoken co-host of the far-left talk show added stridently that "if I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So I'm a working person, you know? ... I know it's hard out there."

'She made it seem like she's struggling and that she has no choice but to ... really pick herself up every day and just head over to work a lot of manual labor.'

In regard to Goldberg's 2016 contract extension with "The View," Variety reported that "she will continue to earn her current annual salary, which is in the $5 to $6 million range."

Not incidentally, when her heavy-duty Manhattan shift is over, Goldberg reportedly retreats across the bridge to a tony Northern New Jersey community, where her nearly 10,000-square-foot "Georgian Colonial-style residence" with eight bedrooms awaits her. Goldberg reportedly bought the place in 2009 for a cool $2.8 million.

So as you might expect, head-shaking outrage erupted once everyday people picked up on Goldberg's pronouncement about her "working person" plight.

But perhaps the most eye-opening responses came from Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur, hosts of the far-left show "The Young Turks." Neither of them were pleased with Goldberg's words, either.

"Whoopi, you can't say ... you work for a living and then 'I know your pain' et cetera as if you're a person who isn't spectacularly wealthy," Uygur reacted. "You have to at least acknowledge, 'Look, guys, I get it. I'm wealthy, and I used to be poor, but I haven't been poor in a long, long time. But, you know, here's the ways that I can relate.' Just be honest about it, no problem, right? But when you make it seem like you're barely getting by and you're worried about your grandkids ..."

Kasparian added, "She made it seem like she's struggling and that she has no choice but to ... really pick herself up every day and just head over to work a lot of manual labor. ... The way she carried herself in that segment was ridiculous. ... She's not a working-class American."

You can watch the Young Turks' reaction to Goldberg's "I work for a living" commentary here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!