Whoopi turns 'election denier' in unhinged 'View' whoop-de-do

Amber Ruffin is the perfect political comic for our age. That’s not a compliment.

The former late-night host (does anyone remember her Peacock show?) is now the new voice of the resistance alongside Colbert and co.

Lucas wasn’t shoe-horning progressive platitudes into his movie or lecturing audiences on Jedi privilege. He cared about the franchise first and foremost.

Ruffin gained attention after she was hired and later fired from being the comic host of last month’s White House Correspondents’ Association D.C. gala. The not-so-august body realized Ruffin’s hard-left shtick wouldn’t mesh with its laughable attempt to play the “we don’t choose sides, y’all” card.

Ruffin has never been THAT funny.

Now, she’s riding that cancellation wave to accidentally remind us the WHCA got it right the second time. She’s too unhinged even for late-night TV (but not “The View”).

First, she promoted the “very fine people” hoax to smite President Donald Trump, as if everyone with a functioning brain didn’t know it’s been repeatedly debunked, even by the liberal Snopes.

Now, she’s warning us on, where else, “The View” that President Trump will keep “disappearing” people who cross him. She also suggested Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will start abducting autistic children.

Even “The View” producers must have blinked hard on that twofer. Here’s betting the show’s legal team brewed a few extra pots of joe that day ...

'Sith' happens

“Star Wars” fans once hated franchise creator George Lucas so much they made a movie about it. The 2010 documentary “The People vs. George Lucas” let fans take Lucas to the nerd woodshed. They roasted the filmmaker for replacing the original film trilogy with an “updated” version that messed with core parts of the saga.

Google “Han shot first” to get the gist of the debate. The trio of underwhelming prequels Lucas delivered added fuel to the fire.

Now? Well, after a decade of Disney-produced “Star Wars” content, some, if not all, is forgiven. The 20th anniversary rerelease of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” (written and directed by Lucas) made a shocking $25 million last weekend. That’s more than many new films earn in their opening frames.

Why? “Sith” was better than we remember, for starters. Plus, “woke” wasn’t even a thing back in 2005. Lucas wasn’t shoe-horning progressive platitudes into his movie or lecturing audiences on Jedi privilege. He cared about the franchise first and foremost. That’s all. Now, that’s more than enough.

Maybe, the one sequel we need is “The People vs. George Lucas 2: The Apology” ...

Off-key

Neil Young can’t stop embarrassing himself.

It’s bad enough that the former free speech warrior tried to get Joe Rogan canceled for sharing the “wrong” pandemic views on his Spotify platform. It got worse when Young ripped his music off the platform in protest and, later, quietly put it back in.

Now, Young is barking at Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla via song, and both the lyrics and the message couldn’t be more muddled.

“Come on Ford, come on GM / Come on Chrysler, let’s roll again ... China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars,” Young sang at a recent concert. Guess he hasn’t heard about China’s affinity for not-so-clean coal plants.

Need more lyrics?

“If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom / Get whatever you want, taste your freedom.”

Oh, and the song calls Telsa owners “fascists.”

We’ve lost David Crosby, sadly, but can’t the surviving members of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young stage an intervention?

Whoopi's whoopsie

Another day, another unhinged conspiracy on “The View.”

This time, Whoopi Goldberg got the ball rolling by suggesting President Donald Trump fixed the 2024 presidential election. Quick! Get Robert Mueller on line one! The walls are closing in!

I want to remind people that [Trump] took credit for Biden’s economy — BOOMING economy, claiming investors knew he was going to win. I think he should stop saying that because you’re going to make somebody investigate how investigators would know you were going to win. I'm just putting that out there. You know.

Hey, she’s just asking questions. And since it’s “The View,” the questions remain nuclear-grade dumb.