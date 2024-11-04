Why a vote for Trump is good for Armenia — and the future of the West

After years of liberal lockstep, Armenian-Americans seem to be breaking for Donald Trump. This is good news, not just for ethnic Armenians but for all Americans. Let me explain.

The first big break with the status quo came from Armenian Weekly columnist Armen Morian, who recently urged his readership to vote for Trump.

But just take a look at a map, and the significance of Armenia’s role as it relates to Western hegemony becomes clear.

Traditionally, Democrat candidates have pushed for Armenian causes, such as recognition of Armenian genocide. This has generally been enough for Armenians, like many other minority American groups, to nod their heads and go along with the empty promises of the liberal platform.

Establishment stooges

Morian acknowledges this habit as he makes a solidly persuasive case for why Armenian-Americans should vote for Trump. The Biden administration is simply the latest iteration of the fundamentally anti-human “Establishment” ideology:

For decades the official ideology of the Establishment has been a globalist one that disdains the cultures, traditions and interests of individual nations, beginning with those of the nation they profess to serve: America. They regard men and nations as interchangeable pawns to be played, regardless, and often in spite of, their unique cultures, histories and traditions, which they see not as determinants of policy but obstacles to be overcome on the path toward advancing their ideology.

For Morian, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government is but an extension of this liberal establishment, with Pashinyan and his cronies doing the globalist work of trying to normalize relations between the republic and Turkey, harassing the Armenian Apostolic Church, and sowing division between Armenians of the mainland and of the diaspora, among other things.

Donald Trump himself seemed to vindicate Morian's claims a few days later, when he made a post on Truth Social blaming Kamala Harris and the rest of the Biden administration for doing nothing as Islamic Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed 120,000 Armenians from their historic homeland in Artsakh, which was, up until 2023, a disputed enclave within the boundaries of Azerbaijan.

I surmise that advisers like Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have had something to do with raising his awareness of the crisis in that part of the world.

As an ethnic Armenian myself, these developments are all fine and dandy. If the Armenian-American community can wake up from its liberal slumber and manage to find its conservative spine, I can call that progress.

Why you should care

But why should you care? Why should you care about the political goings-on of the Republic of Armenia and about the Armenians in general? After all, Armenians make up a tiny minority in America. Their vote most likely won’t make a dent in the election.

Likewise, the Western perception of Armenia and Armenians is barely existent, if it even exists at all. What does this tiny nation located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have to do with you?

Well, allow me to appeal to your sense of geopolitics. On the surface, Armenia comes off as a backwater post-Soviet country tucked away from the rest of Europe under the Caucasus mountain range. It doesn’t contribute much in terms of GDP, as its 1991 statehood came with significant disadvantages: It's completely landlocked on all sides and neighbored by two bloodthirsty enemies — Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Garen Christopher Kaloustian

Armenia is the lone obstacle standing in the way of Turkey’s pursuit of establishing a pan-Turanic land and sea bridge that would span Europe and Asia. Contrary to public perception, the bonds these nations share are less based on Islam than they are on ethnicity.

The pan-Turanic menace

The nations highlighted in the graphic are all demographically composed of ethnically Turkic peoples. And if they were to establish that pan-Turanic land and sea bridge, you can bet your bottom dollar they would throw the power of that newfound Turanic empire around.

Some scenarios you can expect with the rise of the pan-Turanic empire:

Turkey abuses its position in NATO even more, extracting any and all demands it may have due to its new status as a trading world power.

The European states stand to pay even more for the oil they get from Azerbaijan, risking a position of total indentured dependence.

Even more immigrants from Central Asia flood Europe.

The U.S. is forced to comply with Turkish demands, norms, and cultural exports, so as not to lose out on major trade routes and markets.

The eventual Islamified Turkification of all icons, symbols, and cultural artifacts the West holds dear and sacred.

And if you think this isn’t coming down the pipeline, just look at both Greece and Armenia as your prime examples of what happens when Turks become the power brokers.

The Hagia Sophia is no longer a church. Every major Armenian church and historical site has either been destroyed or retroactively cast as an ancient Turkish site. The ruthless predation of the Turkic world has remained only regional for Christians up until now, but it can very easily become international, very soon.

What stands in the way is Armenia. That’s it.

Very stable genius

That is why the Azeris just cleaned out 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral homeland with military force. It’s why the traitorous, globalist Armenian government is pushing to “normalize” relations between itself and Turkey and Azerbaijan. And yes, it’s even why Iran considers Armenia’s territorial integrity a “red line” that it would not tolerate Azerbaijan breaching.

It’s also why I want you, the reader, to be aware of this pressing issue.

If Donald Trump becomes president, especially with advisers like Vivek Ramaswamy and RFK Jr. on his team, there will be a real opportunity to ward off this threat.

What I’m pushing for is not more taxpayer-funded aid to yet another region of the world. Instead, I'd like us to siphon the power, influence, and money away from antagonists like Turkey and Azerbaijan, whom we help out a lot.

The Middle East can be very stable, if we want it to be. That it happens to be occupied and governed by non-Christians is an anomaly — for much of history, Christians were in charge. A restoration of a Christian Middle East must be on the table as an agenda item for the next administration.