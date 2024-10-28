Will plunging testosterone levels destroy America?

Hard times create strong men; strong men create good times; good times create weak men; and weak men create hard times.

The familiar maxim expresses not just historical truth but also basic biology.

When strong men were busy building the world, their testosterone levels soared. But as times got easier, weak men chose leisure over labor and onanism over industry, indulging in comfort and losing the very hormone that made their ancestors formidable.

Now we're left with soft times and even softer men — men facing hard times with low drive and even lower testosterone.

High testosterone built America. Low testosterone could destroy it.

A 'toxic' waste

The wrongful and absolutely absurd demonization of testosterone hinges on a shallow, reductionist narrative that equates this hormone with uncontrolled aggression.

But controlled aggression is a basic survival mechanism, a tool used not just in times of war but in achieving excellence, protecting the innocent, and driving innovation. Controlled aggression can be a force for good — and it is testosterone that provides it. Indeed, this "toxic" hormone is the lifeblood of masculine vitality.

Low testosterone doesn’t just make men sluggish; it’s linked to a range of debilitating conditions, including osteoporosis, depression, and metabolic syndrome. Credible studies show that men with low testosterone levels have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease while other studies have identified links to diabetes and cognitive decline.

As you read this, testosterone levels are tanking in the U.S. This isn’t just about muscle or mood; it’s a public health crisis. When a society scapegoats testosterone and vilifies masculinity, it’s not just attacking strong men — it’s endangering itself in a willful act of self-sabotage.

High testosterone-fueled men performed the necessary work that got us where we are today: They built the roads and skyscrapers, led the armies, and defended the vulnerable. And high testosterone-fueled men are needed to maintain the world we've inherited.

Contrary to leftist hysteria, it’s not the strong men we should fear but the men too weak to protect what matters.

Beta-maxxing

We’re supposedly living in the "knowledge economy." How ironic, then, that so many men seem oblivious to a simple fact: Sitting on your a** all day is a disaster for your health — and a testosterone killer.

Despite all the data at our fingertips, it's as if we've collectively ignored what our bodies are screaming at us: Get up and move!

The reality is that manual labor and physical exertion are strongly correlated with higher testosterone levels. Study after study shows that men who engage in traditional manual occupations exhibit higher testosterone levels than their sedentary counterparts.

Evolution has hardwired men to exert, lift, and labor — to embrace physical work. When we sideline this essential biological need in favor of desk jobs and sedentary routines, we undermine our own physiology. We slowly crumble.

Men stuck in sedentary lifestyles aren't just seeing their testosterone levels nosedive — they’re facing sharply increased risks of depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. What we’re witnessing is a generation of males cut off from their own biology, soft in body and mind, wandering aimlessly, and without a sense of purpose.

Death by dad bod

And to make matters worse, low testosterone is closely tied to soaring obesity rates — another crisis wreaking havoc on America’s health. Our fixation on convenience, comfort, and screen time is exacting a steep biological toll. In fact, it’s taking lives.

A recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that men with the lowest testosterone levels face a starkly higher risk of all-cause mortality. If we keep ignoring this grim reality, the fallout won’t just be flabbier bodies or fleeting mood swings — we're risking the collapse of the very bedrock that holds society together.

Sadly, the cracks are already showing. Very recently, we saw “white dudes” and “girl dads” cheering on Kamala Harris. The left’s poster boy for masculinity is Andy Cohen — a man so effeminate, he makes RuPaul look like Bear Grylls.

Which raises a rather important question: What can be done to stop America from becoming a nation of Andy Cohen’s?

Measure of man

The first step is figuring out where you stand.

The most reliable way to diagnose low testosterone is through a blood test. Doctors usually measure total and free testosterone levels, along with markers like sex hormone-binding globulin and luteinizing hormone.

A reading below 300 ng/dL often signals low testosterone, particularly if symptoms like fatigue, low libido, mood swings, or muscle loss are present.

Sacking up

Men naturally lose testosterone as they age, but lifestyle choices can hasten this decline. Here are some ways you can naturally boost testosterone.

1. Lift weights

Strength training is crucial. As mentioned earlier, men are built to lift heavy things and put them down — over and over again. Pick up dumbbells, do arm curls, deadlifts, squats, and farmer walks. It’s not rocket science — it’s common sense (another thing in short supply).

2. Go outside

Time outdoors is essential too — exposure to morning sunlight boosts vitamin D, a key player in testosterone production. Get 10 to 15 minutes of direct morning sunlight each day to optimize your circadian rhythms; this, in turn, improves sleep quality.



3. Get sleep

And quality sleep is vitally important — aim for seven to nine hours a night. Sleep deprivation wreaks havoc on testosterone levels.

4. Manage stress

Of course, stress management is also key. Chronic stress spikes cortisol, which directly suppresses testosterone production.

5. Eat right

Diet obviously plays a crucial role as well. Consuming foods rich in zinc and magnesium, such as lean beef, oysters, pumpkin seeds, spinach, and almonds, is essential for maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

These nutrients are key to supporting hormonal balance and preserving your masculine qualities.

It's also important to avoid foods that can negatively impact testosterone levels, such as soy products, which are high in phytoestrogens that can mimic estrogen in the body.

6. Embrace the struggle

A society that shames strength and glorifies softness sets itself on a path to ruin. As more men spend their days sitting on their butts and lying on their bellies, we risk losing the civilization built on the backs and shoulders of our forefathers.