'Wing' an easy meal with Buffalo chicken salad

Back-to-school season is upon us! These last, liminal summer weeks may provide some reprieve from a hectic summer social schedule and are a good time to relax into a new routine, not least because football season is just about here. In SEC land, that means things are going to be picking up again as soon as we get used to the quiet.

This high-protein salad, novel but reliable, will power you through the early days of fall.

Ingredients

Buffalo chicken

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Salad

8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 carrots, grated

2 stalks of celery, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)

Chopped cilantro (optional)

Ranch dressing

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise (Sir Kensington’s is my favorite and sidesteps seed oils)

Buttermilk to thin to consistency (as much as needed to make it like a dressing; use your judgment and don't add too much too soon; shouldn’t exceed 1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried chives

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/8 teaspoon finely cracked pepper

Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste, approximately 1–3 teaspoons

Instructions

Buffalo chicken

Add the chicken breasts along with all of the other marinade ingredients to a resealable freezer bag. Press out the air, seal, and massage the marinade into the chicken. Refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

Preheat grill to 400° F and spray the grates with oil. Cook the chicken for six minutes on the first side then flip and cook another six to eight minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165° F. Let the chicken rest for at least five minutes before slicing it.

Note: You can also air fry these, at the same temperature for the same amount of time.

Salad

Place the romaine lettuce on a large serving platter or serving bowl. Top it with all of the salad ingredients and the sliced buffalo chicken. Serve with the dressing on the side or drizzled on top.

Dressing

Whisk together the mayo, greek yogurt, and buttermilk until smooth. Add the spices and whisk until combined. Add the lemon and whisk again. Pour into a jar and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Note: You can also just add everything to a mason jar and shake it well. This dressing will keep nicely in the refrigerator for up to a week.