'Woke-pocalypse Now' for Francis Ford Coppola?

Word of advice to Francis Ford Coppola: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

As he promotes his bold new film "Megalopolis," the legendary director has been speaking out against woke Hollywood. Coppola says he made a point of casting "problematic" actors like Shia LaBeouf and Dustin Hoffman to strike a blow for creative freedom.

It's heartening to watch the Gallaghers finally realize what's really important — scooping up the millions of dollars they've left on the table because of their feud.

He even went so far as to hire Jon Voight, a loud and proud conservative. The horror, the horror.

Now, the mob is coming after him.

"Megalopolis," which opens September 27, has been under attack in the press for months. Some have accused Coppola of being inappropriate on the set — a charge both he and an extra on the project have denied.

Other rumors suggest the film, which Coppola helped pay for from his own considerable wallet, went way over budget.

It’s the canceled leading the canceled. What a perfect way to capture Hollywood in 2024, don’t ya think?

Acting the Foo

The Foo Fighters won the resistance lottery.

Team Trump used the song “My Hero” at a recent rally to welcome former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the MAGA fold. That’s all lead singer Dave Grohl needed to start the band’s outrage machine in motion.

Grohl and co. boasted “appropriate actions” are being taken against the Trump campaign. Never mind that the campaign says it purchased the rights to use the song fair and square.

“It’s Times Like These facts matter, don’t be a Pretender @foofighters,” posted Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, cheekily chiding the band with its own song titles.

A heartwarming cash grab

What’s the one rock reunion we thought we’d never see? Oasis.

The squabbling Gallaghers famously fought, and fought, during their ‘90s heyday. And then the brothers stopped fighting — and we assume talking — altogether.

Now, they’ve mended enough fences to plan a U.K. tour next year.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the siblings said via press release.

David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar take note.

Quentin wants Kamala in 'A Quiet Place'

A filmmaker renowned for his iconic dialogue has a sobering message for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Shaddup! And stay shaddup.

Director Quentin Tarantino offered that advice to vibes queen Harris during a chat on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast. So far, Harris has not sat down for any official or spontaneous interviews since being undemocratically chosen to replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket.

That’s outrageous to any sane soul. But it's not to Tarantino, who insists Harris keep quiet until the final votes are counted come November.

I think, it’s all about winning the f***ing election. The easiest path to winning the election is ... Look, you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this or that or the other, but we’re the f***ing president. And Trump’s not the president, and we’re the f***ing president, and now it’s going to be about this. This is about f***ing winning.

"We're the f***ing president." Did a new Harris-Walz campaign slogan just drop? Seems like a step up from "brat," at least.

She likes you, she really likes you

Who needs Beyonce or Taylor Swift when Kamala Harris has Sally Field?

The former “Flying Nun” returned to social media this week to promote Harris’ presidential campaign.

“Vote for our country, our children and grandchildren. Vote for the earth and women and human rights. Vote for democracy. Vote for @kamalaharris and @timwalz. Please dear God. (And I’ll be your best friend.),” she wrote on social media.

Caution: Best friends help you move ... but Field does look pretty sturdy for 77.

In memoriam

In memoriam to the career of Cheryl Hines, the talented comic best known for “Curb Your Enthusiasm." Cause of death? Second-degree Trump Sympathizer Syndrome.

Hines' employability was reportedly exposed to the disease when she supported her husband RFK Jr.'s decision to get behind the Orange Man. Hollywood agents are saying this could be the next Monkeypox.