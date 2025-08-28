‘You’re fired!’ Kimmel claims Trump is behind Colbert canning

Now, that’s funny!

Jimmy Kimmel, soon to inherit Stephen Colbert’s throne as king of clapter, is standing tall for free speech.

Yes, the late-night clown who said nothing about the Twitter Files, cancel culture, Scary Poppins, sensitivity readers, and more is spittin’ mad about one First Amendment issue: Colbert’s dismissal from “The Late Show.”

Yes, despite no evidence to back it up, Kimmel says Trump got the far-left Colbert fired:

If Joe Biden had used his muscle to get Sean Hannity kicked off the air, you may be surprised to learn that I would not support that. I would, in fact, support Sean Hannity in that situation, because I thought one of the founding principles of this country was free speech. But people don’t seem to care about protecting it unless you agree with them.

Give Kimmel a little credit. It doesn’t appear he teared up while pushing this horse manure ...

Force majeure

The Force is female!

So sayeth “Star Wars” overlord Kathleen Kennedy, both via T-shirt proclamations and via the product she peddles.

How did that work out again? Don’t ask.

Well, someone at Disney is asking. The Mouse House is scrambling to win back young male audience members, according to a new report.

Leadership at Walt Disney Studios has been pressing Hollywood creatives in recent months, multiple sources tell Variety, for movies that will bring young men back to the brand in a meaningful way. “Young men” is defined here by sources as ages 13-28, aka Gen Z.

Yes, the same company that took male-centric brands like “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and woked them into oblivion wonders why young men aren’t keen on Disney fare.

Here’s a free tip. Make a “Star Wars” spin-off featuring twin sisters whose mothers are space witches. You could call it “The Acolyte,” and the story could brim with female empowerment. The boys will come running before you can say, “It’s a small world after all!”

Laugh riot

Look! Another installment of Comedians Against Comedy!

This time, it’s the mind behind “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Phil Rosenthal created the smash show with star Ray Romano that ran for nine seasons on CBS.

Rosenthal went on to create “Somebody Feed Phil,” an unconventional cooking show airing on Netflix. He spoke to Fox News about comedy and cancel culture, and he shared a curious take on the toxic trend.

“I think it’s good to be sensitive. It doesn’t mean you can’t be funny; it just means you don’t do jokes at other people’s expense, maybe, no matter who they are, unless you’re punching above your class, right? You want to punch up, not down.”

Rosenthal’s brand of humor is generally light and inoffensive. Nothing wrong with that. Still, putting up silly rules for others to follow, especially the absurd “punching down” nonsense, suggests he’s trying to pull the ladder up for his successors.

Or he’s afraid of being canceled for not being woke enough. Either way, it’s the opposite of funny ...

Wrong track

It takes a special something to anchor an MSNBC (MSNOW?) show, and Lawrence O’Donnell has the goods.

O’Donnell, hoping to scare people about a less crime-ridden D.C. under President Donald Trump, turned to a movie that’s more than 85 years old to hammer home his point.

Crime in D.C.? What crime? Union Station remains a utopian vision of progress, just don’t mind the junkies waving dirty needles in your face. At any rate, said O'Donnell, how dare Trump’s crime-busting sully the memory of:

The iconic Amtrak railroad station through whose glass doors Jimmy Stewart first saw the Capitol Dome when he arrived in Washington. In Frank Capra’s classic film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” there were no soldiers in the shot when Jimmy Stewart’s character, the newly appointed Senator Jefferson Smith, arrived at Union Station. And there have never been troops at Union Station.

Denying reality to own President Donald Trump? Nobody does it better than O’Donnell ...

Blake's back

Embattled star Blake Lively has landed a new gig. And no, it’s not a legal thriller or MeToo drama.

The “It Ends with Us” starlet’s new film is an action rom-com called “The Survival List.” She’ll play a reality TV show producer who gets stranded on an island and learns the survivalist who anchored the show in question is a fraud.

We’ll have to see if Lively can bring the action and rom-com thrills, but we can expect everyone on the set will be wearing GoPro cameras as much as possible to avoid future litigation.