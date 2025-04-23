Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Bessent aims to de-escalate China trade war: 'The current status quo is unsustainable'
April 23, 2025
'Both sides are waiting to speak to the other.'
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the current state of America's trade war with China is "unsustainable," signaling support for a de-escalation between the two countries.
When asked if the China tariffs will come down, Bessent told reporters during a media roundtable Wednesday that "both sides believe that the current status quo is unsustainable." The United States imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, and China subsequently retaliated with a 125% tariff on the United States.
Nevertheless, Bessent assured reporters that 'we are moving towards certainty.'
Bessent also added that "both sides are waiting to speak to the other," clarifying that the trade negotiations between the United States and China have not begun.
"I think at this point there would have to be a de-escalation by both sides," Bessent said. "I would be surprised if they went down in a mutual way."
Bessent also said that President Donald Trump has not yet made any unilateral offers to de-escalate.
Because a trade agreement has not yet been reached, some American companies are reportedly reluctant to hire during this period of uncertainty. Nevertheless, Bessent assured reporters that "we are moving towards certainty."
"It's a three-legged stool, and everyone seems to want to focus on one leg, which is tariffs," Bessent said. "The underreported story is that tax is going better than expected, and the Republican unity around that has been very strong."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.