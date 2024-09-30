A new force to flip the tables on DC corruption

In a time when our nation faces unprecedented moral and political challenges, the status quo is clearly no longer acceptable. We all feel it — especially after seeing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump shake hands on stage and unite for America.

This image of unity represents what our country can become. The truth is that they need our support. Away from the spotlight, we must do more than talk — we must take action. We need a force unafraid to challenge the establishment, speak truth to power, and restore the values that made this country great. That’s why I’m proud to announce the launch of PIT PAC, a faith-based, pro-freedom team with one mission: flippin’ tables.

PIT PAC isn’t just another political action committee. We’re a movement — driven by a deep commitment to faith, freedom, and the belief that it’s time for a change. Our name stands for Patriots in Truth, and truth and patriotism embody everything we do. We’re here to disrupt the complacency, challenge the corruption, and stand boldly for the values that this country was built upon.

Our goal is clear: to support and elect leaders who are unafraid to take a stand, who will put the needs of the American people first, and who will fight tirelessly for the preservation of our constitutional rights.

The phrase “flippin’ tables” may sound unconventional, but it perfectly describes our approach. It refers to the moment Jesus Christ entered the temple, overturned the tables of the money changers, and drove out those who had turned a place of worship into a den of thieves. That’s the spirit we bring to the political arena. We’re here to flip the tables on corruption, expose the deceit and hypocrisy in our government, and clear the path for leaders who will serve with integrity and honor.

The PIT PAC advantage

In recent years, we've witnessed an alarming erosion of the values that define us as a nation. Freedom of speech is under attack, religious liberties are threatened, and the principles underpinning our Constitution are being questioned. This isn't just a political issue — it's a moral one. PIT PAC is ready to confront it head-on.

We are unapologetically faith-based in our approach. We believe that the principles of faith — truth, justice, and righteousness — should guide our actions and inform our policies. We’re here to stand up for those values, to defend the rights of all Americans to live, speak, and worship freely, and to ensure that our government reflects the will of the people, not the agenda of the elite.

What sets PIT PAC apart from other political organizations is our use of cutting-edge technology and unmatched political strategy expertise. Our team leverages Ground Fusion, a powerful tool that allows us to execute microtargeting and messaging with remarkable precision. This ensures that we deliver messages that resonate on a personal level, making our campaigns not only heard but deeply felt.

In addition to our technological edge, PIT PAC collaborates with leading pollsters and innovative startups to bring fresh insights to critical issues. Our data-driven approach enables us to understand voter sentiment in real time, providing the intelligence needed to craft winning strategies. We don't just react to polls — we use them to lead, anticipate, and act with confidence.

Time to act

PIT PAC’s launch comes at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. The choices we make today will shape the future of our country for generations. Now is the time for bold action, unwavering commitment, and leaders who will stand firm in their convictions.

We want to lead that charge. We support candidates who embody faith, freedom, and patriotism — candidates unafraid to flip the tables and bring real change to Washington and beyond. But we need patriots across the country to join us in this mission.

As we embark on this journey, we invite you to take part. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, your involvement is crucial to our success. Together, we can flip the tables on the establishment, restore faith in our institutions, and reclaim the America we know and love.

In our fight for America, we have been sued, slandered, abused, attacked, and imprisoned. But we are unbowed. We stand for and with every patriot on the ground working tirelessly to hold the line and save our beloved America. Help us give these patriots the tools they need but can’t afford. Help us empower this new generation of Paul Reveres who, with a little support, can and will help save our country.

In these next 35 days, we can make history. PIT PAC is ready to lead the charge. Are you ready to stand with us?