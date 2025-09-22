Accountability now? Trump risks judicial disaster with Taibleson pick

President Trump has rightly demanded accountability from Attorney General Pam Bondi for her “safety dance” tenure at the Department of Justice. That same spirit of accountability, however, must also apply to the president himself — and one of his judicial nominees simply will not do.

Rebecca Taibleson, nominated for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, donated to ActBlue, Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, and Kamala Harris’ 2015 Senate run. She is 42 years old. If confirmed, she could shape precedent against conservatives for decades. So why is he nominating her?

If we will not get serious now, with the blood of a martyr fresh on the ground, then we never will.

This pick occurred before Charlie Kirk’s assassination. In its aftermath, it looks even worse in the shadow of what appears to be more transgender-inspired mayhem. The American Family Association notes that Taibleson has supported groups that promote transgender ideology and was married by a rabbi known for the same.

At a time when transgender-inspired violence has spilled blood in the streets, why reward someone who aligns with its cultural enablers?

The problem runs deeper than one nomination. Taibleson’s record reflects a broader crisis: a culture that has embraced a godless void and passed it to the next generation. Charlie Kirk offered a different path: “Get married, have children, build a legacy, pass down your values, pursue the eternal, seek true joy.” Taibleson’s worldview instead represents the seedbed that celebrates the demonic and mocks the eternal.

We cannot keep lying to ourselves as conservatives, believing we can compromise on fundamental truths and still win on technical ground like law or medicine. COVID and the transgender movement exposed what happens when “experts” cut themselves off from God. They justify usurpations of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in the name of juvenile feelings. Taibleson’s credentials suggest she would stand with them.

My thoughts for Charlie’s widow and children do not permit me to soften the point. Decades of half-measures and triangulation have only led to more disorder, more ruin. The slippery slope of compromise is undefeated — and at the bottom lies a pool of blood.

Look around. In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, have you once thought that the solution to America’s collapse rests with judges like Taibleson? The answer is obvious. Universities, media, and even parts of the legal profession are filled with elites who mock God and demand compliance. They do not offer solutions. They multiply the problem.

C.S. Lewis reminded us that when you realize you are far off course, the responsible action is to turn back and begin again in the right direction. “The man who turns back soonest is the most progressive.” Taibleson does not mark the right direction. She is the kind of figure who burns the map with a smile.

No more rewards for those who despise the truth. If we will not get serious now, with the blood of a martyr fresh on the ground, then we never will.