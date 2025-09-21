Trump pressures Pam Bondi over Democrat indictments: 'JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!'

President Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday evening to demand action from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump's post comes after attorney Erik Siebert allegedly resigned from his position as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday. However, the reason Siebert vacated his role depends on who is asked.

"He didn’t quit, I fired him!" Trump said on Truth Social, per ABC News. The outlet cited sources who claimed Trump had pressured Siebert to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

'What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed "Republican."'

On Saturday, Trump wrote a direct message to Bondi on his Truth Social account saying he had, "reviewed over 30 statements and posts" that were critical of the attorney general.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, 'same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia [sic]??? They're all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,'" Trump wrote.

The president then said disaster was barely avoided when his team appointed a "Woke RINO" who was "never going to do his job," likely referring to Siebert.

"He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him," Trump went on, before putting a new name forward to replace Siebert in Eastern Virginia.

"Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot," Trump told Bondi. "We can't delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"

Halligan is a lawyer currently serving as a special assistant and senior associate staff secretary in the White House. She was previously noted in the executive order titled, "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

The order largely represented a mission to rid American historical and educational landmarks of woke doctrine, such as the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

"Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving," Trump wrote in a follow-up post on Truth Social.

"What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed 'Republican.' I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!" the president concluded.

Siebert described his tenure in Eastern Virginia as a "pleasure," but Trump told reporters on Friday that he has not been keen on the attorney since he saw two Democrat Virginia senators had approved his nomination.

"When I saw that he got approved by those two men [Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner], I said, 'Pull it because he can't be any good,'" Trump said, per Fox News.

