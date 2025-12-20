Viral theory claims 'Home Alone' is secretly a Christian film — and the symbolism is shocking

The film "Home Alone" has been a beloved Christmas movie for decades.

However, “Live Free” podcast host Josh Howerton recently went mega-viral for pointing out something that few people have noticed: "Home Alone" is also a Christian movie.

“And so I’m going to read this. He says, ‘Watch this scene very carefully where Kevin is drawn into the beauty and warmth of the church,’” Howerton begins in a TikTok clip .

“As he walks inside to ‘Oh Holy Night,’ he hears the words, ‘Fall on your knees, oh, hear the angel voices’ ... a sanctuary candle passes across the foreground, indicating that Christ is present inside the church,” he continues.

“When you first meet Old Man Marley, in the movie, what’s he doing? He’s salting the earth. Now so check this out. So Old Man Marley, Christ figure, Kevin makes a confession to him, then shakes his hand, and we see a bandage on Marley’s hand ... his hand is pierced all the way through like the nails driven through Christ’s hands on the cross,” Howerton explains.

“At the end of the movie, Kevin cannot save himself from the burglars, and so Marley appears again to rescue him,” he says, adding, “'Home Alone' is a Christian movie.”

“I got goosebumps,” BlazeTV co-host Jeff Fisher says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“That’s interesting,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray chimes in.

“I mean, that’s some subtle symbolism there,” he adds.

