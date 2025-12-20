High school student allegedly kills classmate with scissors outside science class

Students of a high school in Texas are protesting against the district's actions after a student was killed by another with scissors right outside their science class.

Aundre Matthews, 18, was arrested for allegedly stabbing 16-year-old Andrew Meismer to death at Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown on Wednesday.

'We are not safe. We are not safe here.'

Prosecutors said the two were excused to go to the bathroom and got into a fight over a vape pen.

The stabbing happened during a fight between the two at about 10:40 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Texas Medical Center in Houston but was later pronounced dead.

The school said that it went into lockdown briefly after the incident.

"I need to see that surveillance video. I need to see what happened in terms of all the claims that were read in that probable cause affidavit," said Matthews' attorney, Gianpaolo Macerola.

The horrendous incident shocked the community and spurred many students to protest against the district for not taking action to protect Meismer. They alleged that signs of the threat from the suspect were ignored.

"This could have been prevented," said Maria Blanco, a 10th grade student, to the Baytown Sun. "Now somebody's life is lost, and when they had the time to do something about it, they did not do anything."

"We are not safe. We are not safe here," said sophomore Lilly Williams, who described the victim as "very kind."

RELATED: Police release photos of student who allegedly plotted mass shooting at Christian high school

One of the protest signs read, "How many warnings are enough?" and another read, "Our voices matter."

Matthews was given a $3.3 million bond in court on Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!