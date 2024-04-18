America’s decisive moment to embrace or reject its foundational change

By now, it must be overwhelmingly apparent to every American that what candidate Barack Obama promised on the campaign trail in 2008 has come to pass. Obama touted a “fundamental transformation of America” if elected president, and, once elected, he proceeded to accomplish that one huge goal.

It can certainly be argued that the country experienced a slow boiling of the frog during the eight years of Obama's presidency and that, during that period, the pot neither got to boil too long nor did the frog feel the heat intensely enough to hop out. Hillary Clinton was anointed by the Democrats to follow Obama to continue the unraveling of America's constitutional republic, replacing it with their own interpretation of “democracy.”

But somehow out of nowhere, a wrecking ball named Donald J. Trump collided with the original fundamental-transformation plan. As we all experienced, however, that was only a temporary setback. Once the 2020 election was successfully rigged and stolen and a hand puppet-Biden government was installed, Obama and his global handlers continued stirring and reheating the pot to the required boiling point.

As it turned out, this time around turning up the heat also necessitated putting a lid on the pot because there was a real chance that the frog might finally catch on and attempt to jump out.

So, where are we now?

The pot continues to frantically boil with the frog finally awakening to its fate — but trapped inside the pot. And the only one capable of removing the lid is that same old why-won’t-he-just-go-away-already Trump. Even with the onslaught of tactics straight out of the Jussie Smollett playbook (i.e., if you can’t find a crime, make one up) resulting in New York- and D.C.-style “fair” trials and verdicts, Trump continues to generate his own heat resulting in the heads of Democrats boiling — and sometimes even exploding.

What is it about Trump and, more importantly, the movement that he has inspired?

One could say that the MAGA movement is the Tea Party supercharged. The Tea Party was pushback against Obama’s early years in office, a sizable portion of the country saying we see what “fundamental transformation" really means — pitting poor against rich, black against white, women against men, children against parents. We said these were not the ideals upon which our country was founded nor for which it fought.

Can anyone stand in a cemetery and thoughtfully observe rows upon rows of simple, small, white crosses heading hundreds of graves that mark fallen soldiers and not reflect upon their noble sacrifices? Did these overwhelmingly young men and women not go off to war to fight tyranny overseas to preserve the God-given freedoms we peacefully enjoy here at home? What would any of them say today about their sacrifices? Would they really have gone off to fight to preserve the unraveled, fundamentally transformed country in which we now find ourselves? A country of:

Wide-open borders allowing an overwhelming influx of unvetted foreigners, along with human traffickers, drug-pushers, killer gangs, dangerous diseases;

Males claiming to be females to win swimming meets and track races against girls;

Graphic sex literature being made available to kindergarteners and young elementary-age school children;

Boys and girls being told they can medically and surgically change their sex if it “feels right,” even without parental consent;

Election Day becoming Election Month where one party can keep counting ballots until it has manufactured its desired outcome; and

Vilifying, even jailing, the opposition party with whom your party disagrees.

Whenever Democrats and the left in general talk about Trump supporters, they always sneer when saying the name “MAGA.” But they never say the words for which the letters refer. Why not? They do not want people to hear that the opposition to their leftism comes from people who want to “make America great again.”

If you love this country, why would you not want to see it great, now and in the future? And the opposite is also true. If you do not love this country, why would you not want to change it or progress in an entirely different direction, thus the need to manufacture a transformation?

When you marry someone, after you say, “I do,” you don’t then say, “Now that I have you, I want you to transform, to be a totally different person. I don't love you, per se, I love the person I can now turn you into.”

If you don’t love this country, and you don’t want to leave it, you would stay and fundamentally transform it. And to do so, you would need to unravel the very foundations upon which the country was built. Unravel the unity of We the People; unravel the belief of Nature and Nature's God; unravel limited government — since these three principles alone are key to the true freedom made possible within self-government.

This year’s election may be our final wakeup call.

Good men and women need to be ever vigilant. We must ensure the Democrats, the deep state, the RINOs, and the globalists do not have even the slightest chance to solidify their scheme to fundamentally transform this great nation by completely unraveling its foundations.

Editor’s note: A version of this article originally appeared at the American Thinker.