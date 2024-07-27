Biden's abortion czar must not become America's abortion president

It was hard to imagine a presidential administration more at odds with pro-life American values than the Biden presidency — until Biden officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the Democratic ticket.

While Biden hesitates to say the word abortion, Harris shouts it. She is so committed to abortion that she can’t see anything else — including the developmental stages of children before birth or the real needs of women. Should she be elected president, countless innocent lives will be in danger from an aggressive abortion agenda more radical than Biden can even articulate.

Compassionate Americans across the nation must unite and reject her extremism toward mothers and their unborn children.

Harris' long-standing record on the issue of abortion speaks for itself.

For years, Harris has blatantly refused to name a single reasonable limit on abortion that she supports. Instead, she supports abortion measures that go far beyond what Roe v. Wade permitted and is determined to impose all-trimester abortion without any limits on all 50 states, including painful late-term abortions through the ninth month of pregnancy. Nearly 80% of Americans, however, reject Harris’ push for no-limits abortion on demand, with 67% saying they support limiting abortion to no later than the first trimester.

This year Harris took her abortion narrative on tour across the nation, becoming the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion facility.

As Americans and people of faith, we should be leading the way in protecting our littlest brothers and sisters.

Her visit to a Minnesota Planned Parenthood was a slap in the face to the majority of women who have had abortions but would have preferred to give birth to their children instead, if they’d only had the emotional support and financial security they needed.

Harris is promoting a message of “reproductive freedom,” which is surely focus group-tested and designed to co-opt the instincts of Americans who lean conservatarian. But women who have endured pressure, manipulation, and outright coercion to have unwanted abortions testify that their experiences were anything but liberating — and the left, led by Harris, has no answer.

Harris is a longtime ally of abortion giant Planned Parenthood, where pregnant women are sold an abortion 97% of the time rather than helped to keep their children or make an adoption plan, and where minors may be trafficked out of state for abortions while their parents are kept in the dark.

Meanwhile, Harris praises efforts to shut down more than 3,000 pregnancy resource centers nationwide that provide an emotional, physical, and financial lifeline to mothers facing unexpected pregnancies.

On the policy level, Harris’ support for abortion puts her among the most extreme American politicians. She was an original co-sponsor of Democrats’ nationwide, all-trimester abortion mandate, deceptively dubbed the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” Not only would the bill bolster the abortion industry and endanger women, but it was specifically written to eliminate all reasonable state abortion limits, even those preventing late-term abortions of healthy boys and girls well past a point when they can feel pain.

Harris’ callous disregard for mothers and their children reaches all the way back to her tenure as a U.S. senator from California.

Not once but twice, she voted in favor of late-term abortion, opposing protections for children at 20 weeks’ gestation (with exceptions), who can feel the excruciating pain of the abortion and are even old enough to survive outside the womb.

Harris’ death grip on abortion “rights” shows her willingness to ignore the scientific evidence of humanity at every developmental stage before birth. She also had the gall to oppose legislation designed to provide babies who survive abortion attempts with access to the same medical care as anyone else.

It is clear that Harris owns her pro-abortion record, going back long before there was a Biden-Harris administration. Even before becoming a senator, Harris targeted pro-life Americans in her role as California’s attorney general.

When citizen journalist David Daleiden exposed Planned Parenthood for harvesting and selling aborted baby body parts in 2015, Harris launched politically motivated lawfare against Daleiden that included raiding his home — instead of investigating Planned Parenthood’s terrible scheme. She was also a vocal supporter of a law that forced pregnancy centers to tell women how they could get “free” taxpayer-funded abortions courtesy of the state of California.

Pregnancy centers fought back in court, and the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately struck down this unconstitutional violation of First Amendment rights.

Another of Harris’ insidious messages is that “you don’t have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree that the government should not be making decisions about what women do with their own bodies.”

But from the beginning, Christians have opposed and spoken out against abortion and infanticide.

Moreover, science reveals that unborn children are amazingly complex and absolutely human at each stage of development — with their own unique DNA, heartbeat, fingerprints, facial expressions, and more.

This is a human rights issue that cannot just be put aside.

As Americans and people of faith, we should be leading the way in protecting our littlest brothers and sisters, as well as in service to their mothers, to which we at SBA Pro-Life America are committed through pro-life safety net policies we actively support and through initiatives like Her PLAN’s Help Them Both project.

Harris and the Democrats are doubling down harder than ever on the issue of abortion because they believe it will help them soar to victory in November. It’s an issue that will certainly not be going away.

Still, theirs is a risky strategy; one self-identified pro-choice woman, writing on X, said, “The [Democrats’] abortion obsession is creepy and offensive.”

In stark contrast, former President Donald Trump, Sen. JD Vance, and the GOP back the right of states to place limits on abortion and support providing real options to mothers in need.

SBA Pro-Life America is leading the charge to get the word out to 10 million voters across eight battleground states, including 4 million visits to voters’ homes.

It’s up to each of us — candidates, advocates, and voters — to expose pro-abortion extremism, educate fellow Americans on the true stakes of this election, and ensure that Biden’s abortion czar does not become America’s abortion president.