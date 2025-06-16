Task forces won’t cut it. Trump needs a truth commission.

No one’s cheering the pace of accountability since the Biden administration ended. Not even those who promised it. Bureaucratic obstacles, legacy systems built to resist scrutiny, and a federal culture allergic to transparency have slowed progress — sometimes to a crawl.

The reality is worse than expected. Even those with the best intentions have found it nearly impossible to extract and expose the truth. That failure isn’t just frustrating. It’s unacceptable.

One of President Trump’s key promises for his second term was accountability — real, lasting de-weaponization of the federal government. His success will be judged by whether he delivers on that pledge.

Several months in, it’s clear the current approach may not be enough. What’s needed isn’t more subcommittees or working groups. What’s needed is a Trump-style solution: a big, beautiful operation designed to supersede the siloed efforts now underway.

Every new administration faces the same dilemma: clean up the last one’s messes while managing the day-to-day chaos of federal governance. Cabinet secretaries and agency heads walk into jobs already on fire. Few have the time, staff, or political will to launch sweeping internal investigations — especially when they’re tasked with running the agencies they’d be probing.

And time is the enemy. As months pass, political momentum cools. Distance sets in. Memories fade. I saw this firsthand during Trump’s first term. Having worked on the House Oversight Committee during the Obama years, I believed we would finally get answers about Benghazi, Operation Fast and Furious, and Hillary Clinton’s emails. We didn’t. Too many in Washington shrugged and said it was time to “move on.”

That can’t happen again.

The Biden administration oversaw one of the most sweeping and coordinated campaigns of federal abuse in modern U.S. history. Nearly every major department played a role.

The Department of Justice targeted pro-life activists and traditional Catholics. The FBI chased down January 6 defendants over misdemeanor charges and shattered lives in the process. Federal health agencies turned Orwellian, assuming censorship powers once considered unthinkable. Immigration authorities weaponized the law against citizens while rewarding illegal entry.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies manipulated information, partnered with tech companies to censor dissent, and colluded with legacy media to shape a false public narrative. All of this operated with one shared goal: crush political opposition, and above all, destroy Donald Trump.

This wasn’t rogue behavior. It was systemic. And systemic abuse demands a systemic response.

A few scattered task forces won’t cut it. Today, we have the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group, a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias, and another to combat anti-Semitism. Fine. But these efforts lack coordination, power, and focus.

They should be consolidated — or at least centralized — under a larger, empowered investigative body.

This new entity must have one mission: hold the weaponizers accountable. It must have real teeth — subpoena power, prosecutorial authority, the ability to grant immunity for witness testimony, and the mandate to provide restitution for the Americans harmed by the Biden administration’s abuses.

We’ve seen this before. The United States has convened truth-seeking bodies to investigate civil rights violations. Other democratic nations have formed “truth commissions” to heal from periods of state overreach.

A commission on political persecution wouldn’t just fulfill one of Trump’s key promises. It would offer Americans what they’ve long been denied: justice, reconciliation, and a full accounting of the truth.

If Trump wants to succeed where others failed, he must go big. Not with more bureaucracy — but with a focused, powerful effort to make the permanent government answer to the people again.