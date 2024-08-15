Biden team’s secret censorship strategy exposed

Leaked Zoom call videos following the 2020 election reveal Joe Biden and Kamala Harris staffers strategized about how to manipulate the term “disinformation” to hide Biden’s cognitive decline from voters.



Rob Flaherty, the former Biden-Harris campaign digital director who is deputy campaign manager for Kamala Harris, has just been exposed. According to the leaked Zoom call, Flaherty spearheaded a program for the Democratic National Committee to detect “misinformation narratives” and empower social media platforms to flag them.

If you accused the Biden-Harris campaign of corruption, you were likely silently censored. If you questioned whether Biden was mentally fit to run, you were likely targeted.

These videos showed a Zoom call that Flaherty conducted with "Hope, Not Hate," a U.K.-based activist group whose mission is to stop far-right extremism. According to independent journalist Matt Orfalea, the participants in the call revealed that whatever they deemed to be "misinformation" could simply be cut off.

What did they consider “misinformation”? According to Flaherty, misinformation could include “conversation online about corruption” or questioning Biden’s mental fitness.

Think of that. If you accused the Biden-Harris campaign of corruption, you were likely silently censored. If you questioned whether Biden was mentally fit to run, you were likely targeted. Flaherty called the program one of the smartest things orchestrated by the Democratic Party. I'm sure the KGB had similar praise for its censorship programs.

Timothy Durigan was also on the call. According to a news release from May 2021, Durigan was the DNC Counter Disinformation Program’s lead analyst. According to his LinkedIn page, he remains employed by the DNC going on six years. Previously, he worked for a few months as a data visualization analyst on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Rebecca Rinkevich also participated. Rinkevich was director of rapid response for the Biden campaign in 2020 and later became the White House deputy director of digital strategy. She said the campaign deemed content “disinformation” based on “online behavioral cues, building out personas based on the kind of content they were consuming, what they were searching, [and] the kinds of websites they were visiting,” particularly regarding Biden’s mental fortitude.

Do you understand the magnitude of what they’ve been caught doing red-handed? They are monitoring every keystroke you make. If you say something out of line with what the state wants you to say, you will be censored. This is KGB stuff. If you speak out of line, then what happens? If you went to GlennBeck.com or TheBlaze.com at all during 2020 and passed along a story about anything the state disagreed with — which is pretty much everything on those sites — you were targeted, and counter news items were put into your feed.



According to Flaherty, Durigan spearheaded the program and sent reports to the highest levels of the Biden-Harris campaign. This is the campaign of your sitting president and the presumed Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election. The program is still listed on the DNC’s official website. That means that they are still doing this to you right now.

On the call, they disclosed that at least 200,000 votes that Biden received in 2020 were due to the program. Biden won the states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin by less than that number put together. They were touting how effective the system was: “The risk and the hit concern around mental acuity in particular went down by eight points over the course of our campaign.”

Do you realize the power you have if you can sway an election by eight points?

Remember how we were all told that Biden’s mental decline was a conspiracy theory — that all the videos showing his senility were all just manipulation? They called them “cheap fakes.” They told us Biden was fine, that he was top of his game, “sharp as a tack,” and that anybody who questioned his mental acuity was peddling disinformation.

Then we all saw him. The entire world watched him during the debate, and within minutes, the credibility of their original propaganda had evaporated. Within minutes, the machine said, “Biden’s really declined. We’ve been hearing that for a while.” Suddenly, it was OK to question his mental fitness, and so the machine did it to the point he had to exit the race.



These are the people who are asking you to trust them with your finances, your job, your children. These are the people who have been manipulating and lying to you since 2020.

This is your federal government and the Democratic National Committee putting a program together during the 2020 campaign with social media companies to censor speech that could derail their shot at the White House. The same people who spearheaded this censorship program are now leading Kamala Harris' campaign. Imagine what they are doing right now.

