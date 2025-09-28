Charlie Kirk didn’t have a college degree. On May 9, he will.

I have one short story to share about Charlie Kirk, my friend.

He became a friend of mine because I interrogated him one time. Nineteen-year-olds are my specialty. I asked him some questions he couldn’t answer. And he was already becoming famous. And I noticed his reaction. He asked, “What should I do?”

And I said: Well, you have to suffer. If you want to grow, you have to suffer. It’s hard to learn — into the night, crack of dawn in the morning. Start with the Bible. Read the classics. Study the founding of America. In those places you will find that there’s a ladder that reaches up toward God. And at the bottom of it are the ordinary good things that are around us everywhere. If we can call them by their names — they have being, and the beings of the good things are figments of God. You will find that article in Aristotle. You will find it in the Bible. You will find it in Madison and Jefferson.

“How do I learn that?” he asked. I answered, “You have to suffer. You have to study. You have to think.” I thought I’d never hear from him again.

I keep a list in my head of the six or eight young people who are the best I ever saw. Charlie is the only one on that list who was never a full-time student at Hillsdale College.

Within a month, he got hold of my cell phone number, and he texted me a copy of a certificate of completion of a Hillsdale College online course. He would go on to do that 31 times.

We will miss him dearly. He can’t be replaced.

Just like I told Charlie years ago, a good thing is a thing that has being. An assassin is not a thing that has being. The assassin must give up his humanity to destroy something that has being. Charlie lives on. The assassin will die.

Photo by Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

My wife and I have set up a scholarship in the hope that Charlie’s children will go to a good college. I have one in mind. And this May 9, we at Hillsdale College are going to give Charlie and Erika the greatest respect a college can give: an honorary degree.

Charlie has suffered enough. He’s gone to the Lord. He deserves his reward.

Editors’ note: These remarks were delivered at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21, and were originally published at the American Mind.