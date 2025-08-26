Blaze Media
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
opinion & analysis

Want to leave a tip?

We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Ben Boychuk

Ben Boychuk

Editor, Opinion & Analysis

Ben Boychuk is the opinion and analysis editor for Blaze News.
@NiceThingsBen →

more stories