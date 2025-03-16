DEI in space? How Biden hijacked NASA for a woke agenda

Space exploration once embodied a pioneering spirit. It pushed the boundaries of human knowledge, tested technological limits, and ventured into the unknown to advance humanity. That era appears to be over.

A confidential document called the “Artemis Playbook,” recently provided to me and Blaze News, exposes a troubling shift. Once a symbol of American ingenuity, NASA has become a federal government propaganda tool. Instead of prioritizing science and exploration, the agency now promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion at the expense of actual achievement.

You, the taxpayer, are footing the bill for this charade.

This document was given to us by brave whistleblowers — former NASA employees who are now in the private sector and fear the repercussions of exposing this deception.

Biden’s propaganda arm

Released internally on August 25, 2021 — just months after Joe Biden took office — the “Artemis Playbook” reads less like a strategic plan for lunar exploration and more like a Hollywood script. It is, quite literally, a propaganda manual designed to promote a narrative rather than a scientific endeavor.

The Artemis Program was launched initially under President Trump as a bold initiative to return humans to the moon and eventually reach Mars. But under Biden, Artemis was hijacked.

The first page of the playbook boasts of returning “humans” to the moon. But if you dig deeper, you realize that word was swapped out for BIPOC — black, indigenous, and people of color. This isn’t about scientific advancement. It’s about optics. It’s about quotas. It’s about pushing an agenda.

NASA now touts that the Artemis mission will land the first woman of color on the moon — not the most qualified astronaut, but rather a symbol to check a DEI box. Even her partner, according to the playbook, will not be an American.

A DEI blockbuster

Page after page of the “Artemis Playbook” reads like a blockbuster screenplay. In fact, the document explicitly refers to the initiative as a “cinematic universe” modeled after franchises like Marvel.

It even designates heroes and villains. And who are the villains? Any American who dares to question diversity, equity, and inclusion. You — the taxpayer footing the bill for this charade — are the bad guy if you don’t buy in to their ideology.

And it’s not just NASA. This is a coordinated effort between federal agencies and private corporations. Page 28 of the playbook lays out a public-private partnership involving Disney, Netflix, HBO, Coca-Cola, Nike, Adidas, H&M, and others. These companies stand to make billions selling Artemis-branded merchandise while reinforcing the woke agenda.

NASA’s exceptionalism ends

John F. Kennedy famously said that America was built by those who moved forward — not by those who dwelled in the past. Yet DEI is entirely backward-looking. It’s about grievance. It’s about division. It’s about rewriting history to fit an agenda.

NASA used to be the embodiment of the American pioneer spirit. But if Artemis is any indication, that era is over. The moon is no longer the goal. The goal is to tell you what to think — and you’re paying for it.

Want more from Glenn Beck? Get Glenn's FREE email newsletter with his latest insights, top stories, show prep, and more delivered to your inbox.

