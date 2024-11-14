FDA’s newest recall proves Elon Musk right — and boosts the MAHA movement

The Food and Drug Administration's newest recall exemplifies why the status quo is on the chopping block in Donald Trump's presidency.

Last week, the FDA issued a recall for nearly 80,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter, which is sold at Costco. Government officials deemed the recall necessary — impacting 46,800 pounds of unsalted butter and 32,400 pounds of salted butter — because the packages could be missing what the government believes is an important allergen statement: "Contains milk."

The DOGE will cut through a bloated bureaucracy and government waste like a hot knife through 80,000 pounds of butter.

"Butter lists cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement," the FDA said in its advisory.

The FDA issued a Class II recall for the creamy goodness, which means government officials believe this is "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

People are scratching their heads over the need for the recall — and outright mocking it — for one important reason: Everyone knows butter contains milk.

When you milk a cow, you receive essentially two products: milk and cream. Cream settles at the top of the milk and can be skimmed away and churned to make butter. Unless you milk your own cow or buy raw milk or "cream-line milk," you generally cannot see the cream because milk that is sold in stores has been pasteurized and homogenized.

Cream is a milk product. The primary difference between cream and the milk we drink is the fat content.

The most interesting aspect of this recall is the moment in American history in which it is happening.

First, Donald Trump's decisive victory included a mandate for the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Trump is surrounding himself with people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Calley Means, and Casey Means, who are serious about improving the health of all Americans beyond the pharmaceutical industry. So while grocery stores across the nation sell fake “butter” — industrial seed oils masquerading as butter — the FDA deems it important to recall tens of thousands of pounds of a real health food over a harmless labeling error.

The recall exposes the FDA's priorities — which appear antithetical to the MAHA movement.

Second, the recall is yet another example of government bureaucracy run amok, more evidence that Elon Musk is right about our need for a Department of Government Efficiency.

Is it really in the best interest of U.S. taxpayers and consumers to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter over a labeling error? Do Americans really need a government-mandated label telling them butter contains milk?

Evidently, nothing is wrong with the butter itself. No consumers are at risk of adverse health effects if they eat it. But it must be recalled, by the FDA's logic, because it doesn't contain a warning message the agency requires.

Fortunately, wasteful government intervention could become a relic of the past in Donald Trump's second administration. That's because he is on board with Elon Musk's vision for government efficiency, and he wants Musk to lead it with entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

If it comes to fruition, the DOGE would cut through a bloated bureaucracy and government waste like a hot knife through 80,000 pounds of butter — and that's something all Americans can be thankful for.

