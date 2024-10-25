French fries, beers, and no-shows: What Trump knows that Harris doesn’t

In politics, the way leaders engage with the public often reflects their true character. Some roll up their sleeves and immerse themselves in everyday activities, while others maintain a distance, suggesting that they have more important concerns.

Last week highlighted three distinct interactions: Donald Trump served McDonald's in Pennsylvania, JD Vance poured beers at a Wisconsin bar, and Kamala Harris missed the high-profile Al Smith charity dinner in New York. These instances collectively illustrate the varied ways politicians connect with or avoid the public.

In politics — as in life — showing up matters. Harris didn’t. And that speaks louder than any speech she might have given.

Trump working the fryer at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania might seem like a publicity stunt to some. However, dismissing it as merely that overlooks its significance. For many of Trump’s supporters, his actions were not just for show — they symbolized his ongoing connection with them. McDonald’s represents more than just fast food; it is a staple of everyday American life. When Trump stood at the drive-thru window, handing over customers’ orders, he sent a clear message: I see you. I’m with you.

The same can be said for Vance, Trump’s running mate, who recently jumped behind the bar at a Wisconsin pub to pour drinks for patrons. On the surface, it was a small gesture. But for a U.S. senator who built his political identity on his working-class roots and who wrote the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy” about his own rise from poverty, serving beers isn’t just an act. It’s a reminder that leadership, at its core, is about service. It tells voters, I’m not above this. I’m one of you.

Critics might dismiss these as mere gimmicks. True, appearances play a role in politics, but these gestures carry significance. At a time when many Americans feel neglected by elites, simple acts of connection make an impact. They show that politics involves more than speeches and policies — it’s about being present where it counts for ordinary people.

And that brings us to Kamala Harris. Her absence from last week’s Al Smith Dinner spoke volumes. The Al Smith event is not just any gathering; it is a bipartisan charity gala where politicians can lighten up and raise money for a good cause. It’s a rare occasion for unity in politics. By skipping this event, Harris, whether intentionally or not, suggested there is little value in bipartisan engagement, even for charity.

It’s a small decision, but it reflects a larger trend. More and more, some politicians seem unwilling to step outside their ideological comfort zones, even for symbolic moments of unity.

Leadership isn’t just about pushing an agenda — it’s also about being visible, being approachable, and showing up. That’s what makes Trump's and Vance’s actions so striking. Say what you want about them, but at least they showed up.

Trump, a former billionaire and TV star, served fries at a McDonald’s, and Vance, a best-selling author and U.S. senator, poured beers at a Wisconsin tavern, signaling to voters overlooked by Washington elites that they are part of their world, not above it.

Kamala Harris’ absence from the Al Smith Dinner was more than a skipped event; it represented a missed opportunity. These moments are not solely about charity; they symbolize national unity, demonstrating that even in disagreement, we stand together. By not participating, politicians like Harris risk appearing aloof or dismissive, a perilous stance in today’s polarized America.

The lesson is clear: In politics, presence counts. From Donald Trump serving burgers and fries to JD Vance pouring pints, these acts reveal how politicians perceive their connection with the public. Politicians who actively engage, no matter how minor the gesture, invariably gain an advantage over those who opt out.

You can call Trump’s and Vance’s moves stunts if you want. But the truth is, they put themselves out there. They made the effort. And in politics — as in life — showing up matters.

Harris didn’t show up. And that speaks louder than any speech she could have given.