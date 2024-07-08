How ‘media literacy’ threatens American freedoms

What if I told you that the recent push for “media literacy” across the United States is less about empowering citizens and more about eroding our First Amendment rights? Beneath this benign-sounding initiative lies a far more sinister agenda: a concerted effort by the government and certain radical organizations to control the flow of information, stifle independent thought, and ultimately undermine our freedoms.

The campaign for “media literacy” is nothing less than a calculated propaganda effort designed to brand patriotic Americans who cherish the Constitution as “domestic violent extremists,” according to the Biden administration's own terminology.

The true aim of the media literacy movement is not to educate but to indoctrinate. Not to inform but to control.

The extremist label can be applied with alarming ease to any individual or group that threatens the established order. It serves as a powerful tool to silence dissent and marginalize those who argue for constitutional principles and the preservation of American liberties. By conflating patriotism with extremism, the government aims to create a chilling effect, discouraging citizens from speaking out against policies they perceive as unjust or unconstitutional.

The media literacy movement aims to establish an information hierarchy in which only content from mainstream media and government agencies is credible. This strategy deliberately delegitimizes independent media and journalists who question the official narrative. By labeling alternative viewpoints as “misinformation,” these entities aim to suppress dissent and limit public access to diverse perspectives.

One of the most alarming aspects of this campaign is its infiltration into the education system. Radical organizations like the News Literacy Project, which pretend to be nonpartisan, have embedded their curricula in schools across all 50 states. In states like California, media literacy has even become a graduation requirement, and it is only a matter of time before the requirement goes national. These programs teach students that true literacy means consuming information exclusively from “approved” sources, while branding those who seek out independent media as illiterate. This Orwellian redefinition of literacy aims to condition young minds to accept government-approved narratives without question.

Courage Is a Habit created a tool, Media Literacy Scam: Infiltration in K-12, to empower parents with the confidence to stop this propaganda in their children's K-12 schools.

Parents, wanting the best for their children, often fall for this deceptive rhetoric. They assume fostering “literacy” is beneficial, unaware that the term now means something different. Instead of encouraging critical thinking and independent research, these programs push students into a narrow worldview where questioning the status quo is seen as ignorance.

The concept of “misinformation” is another tool in this propaganda arsenal. Traditionally, misinformation referred to false or misleading information spread unintentionally. Not any more. Government agencies and their surrogates, like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, have weaponized the term to discredit any information that challenges their preferred narratives. This manipulation of language limits open conversation and critical thinking, paving the way for more insidious forms of censorship.

By labeling dissenting opinions as dangerous “misinformation,” these entities create a pretext for calling “wrong speech” “hate speech.” This slippery slope justifies labeling individuals or groups as “domestic terrorists” and “extremists” simply for exercising their right to free speech and questioning the government.

The implications for our republic are profound. If left unchecked, this trend could erode the very foundation of American freedom: the First Amendment.

On Joe Biden's first day in office, he instructed his national security team to review U.S. efforts to address domestic terrorism. This review led to the Biden administration’s “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism.” The strategy identified the two biggest domestic terrorism threats as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for white supremacy and anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists. To counter these “domestic violent extremists,” the Department of Homeland Security was directed to fund, implement, or plan digital programming, including media literacy, as a way to combat disinformation and misinformation online.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships provides financial assistance, training, and resources through its Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grants. On January 17, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling out the agency’s weaponization of taxpayer dollars to attack conservatives with TVTP money.

Hawley cited the University of Rhode Island’s Media Education Lab, which received a $700,000 TVTP grant. “In its application, the Lab wrote that it would address ‘propaganda and misinformation concerning topics including immigration, racial justice, the coronavirus, and vaccination’ and ‘build on top of concerns about so-called “fake news” and “cancel culture.”' The Lab planned to use funds to create ‘counter-propaganda." All on the taxpayers’ dime.

The insidious nature of the media literacy scam cannot be overstated. It represents a direct assault on the principles of free speech and open inquiry that are the bedrock of a healthy nation. In an era when information is power, controlling the narrative means controlling the populace. The true aim of the media literacy movement is not to educate but to indoctrinate. Not to inform but to control.

As Americans, it is our duty to remain vigilant and defend our constitutional rights against such encroachments. We must challenge the legitimacy of these so-called media literacy programs and demand transparency and accountability from the organizations that promote them. It is imperative that we advocate a more accurate definition of literacy, one that encourages critical thinking, open dialogue, and the free exchange of ideas.

The media literacy scam, as currently promoted, is a wolf in sheep's clothing. By exposing and opposing this propaganda effort, we can protect our First Amendment rights and ensure that future generations inherit a nation where freedom of speech and the pursuit of truth are cherished and protected.