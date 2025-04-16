How self-indulgence and dependence are murdering the American media

Don’t get lost in the latest scandal. Step back and take in the American media landscape in all its tortured absurdity. What’s the narrative? What stories get elevated? What, if anything, are we supposed to learn?

If your answer is, “Not a darn thing,” you’re exactly right. So let’s check it out.

The reporters can’t help themselves.

The top story in American media right now — front and center, above all else — is an illegal immigrant and court-confirmed MS-13 affiliate from El Salvador. You might have missed that detail amid the wall-to-wall, overwrought coverage of a Maryland father dragged from his home. But his case perfectly illustrates the media’s favorite tactics: obfuscation, distortion, and outright lies.

Turn on the news or pick up the paper. Good luck learning that the man in question was selected for deportation in 2019, denied his initial appeal based on asylum (because if he was a refugee he should have applied for that at the outset, instead of seven years later when facing deportation), denied a second appeal under the Convention Against Torture treaty, but on third appeal was told he needed to be deported to a country that was not El Salvador.

During the appeals process, the court was convinced by photographic evidence and an informant’s testimony that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was in fact affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

So why couldn’t he return to El Salvador? He claimed a gang there would torture him to extort money from his mother’s successful pupuseria.

Before the Trump administration could deport Abrego Garcia, Joe Biden took office. Over the next four years, Biden’s team let him carry on with his life in the United States.

When Trump returned to the White House, officials began reviewing the files of known MS-13 affiliates. That’s when Abrego Garcia was arrested (again) — and, in what the U.S. government admits was a mistake, deported to the very country he claimed to fear. The one with the pupusa gang.

What a travesty.

Anyway, a judge who looks like this said, “No way, Jose,” and ordered the U.S. government to “effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s release and to “facilitate” his return. So the Supreme Court stepped in and ruled last week that the lower court’s order for the White House to make the return happen (“effectuate” it) was vague and may have overstepped the separation of powers. The White House, it declared, should “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s departure from El Salvador and keep the district judge appraised of its moves to do so.

As this has all unfolded, the story has dominated the news cycle. Donald Trump has been questioned about it. The president of El Salvador has been questioned about it. Top White House advisers have been grilled and harangued about it.

The reporters can’t help themselves. To state things as clearly as possible, this man is not an American citizen. He was here illegally, affiliated with a murderous international gang, and cleared for deportation. If he’d been sent to Guatemala, he would not be in the news. Yet he’s now the poster child for the Democrats — the story they decided to highlight after losing working-class voters and losing ground among black and Hispanic men, in particular.

Does it address a single concern that rigorous, deep-dive Democrat-led studies have pointed to for why Vice President Kamala Harris so handily lost the election? Does it contain an iota of the self-reflection corporate media once again (and hysterically, as always) promised after November? It does not.

Not to be outdone, let’s swing over to Brian Stelter’s newsletter, where he warns at the top of the Tuesday edition of “growing authoritarianism” and dives into a book about “How Democracies Die,” published in 2017 by two Harvard University professors.

It’s difficult to find a credible after-action on the decided diminishment of Democratic (and media) influence and popularity that fails to mention the overreliance on poncy professors and the obsession with “democracy is under attack” fearmongering. Stelter nails them both, squarely on the head. It’s actually funny in its willful self-indulgence.

It’s also not surprising. America's Democratic Party-aligned and Trump-obsessed media have promised repeatedly to address the giant misalignments between their own opinions and the concerns of the American people, but it’s pathological. They can’t help themselves.

Worse, it’s enforced by the audiences they’ve built over the past eight years, in particular. They crave more. You can’t simply tiptoe back from the precipice, like Jeff Bezos directed his Washington Post to do last fall, without massive drops in subscriptions, internal leaks and resignations, and condemnation from the paper’s supposed friends.

More than an addiction, it’s a dependence. They can’t quit it — the withdrawal could kill them. But like any chemical dependence, the drug itself is killing them too. It's a vicious cycle, and all that's left is rock bottom. If the past week of coverage is any indication, we’re not even close.

