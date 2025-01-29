How the Arctic could define America’s next century

When President Trump recently announced on Truth Social that “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” critics immediately jumped to conclusions. Democrats and media outlets spun wild narratives, suggesting this would somehow give Russia and China carte blanche to annex territories of their own. The Guardian went so far as to accuse Donald Trump Jr. of inviting homeless people and drug dealers off the street in Greenland and giving them a free lunch to make it look like there are a bunch of native Trump fans. The hysteria is as predictable as it is ridiculous.

Let’s set the record straight: America is not going to invade Greenland. But if we’re serious about securing our national interests in the Arctic — and the world — then we cannot afford to ignore Greenland any longer.

If Greenland becomes independent, its need for economic and military partnerships will be greater than ever. The United States should be at the front of that line.

Greenland has been a strategic partner to the U.S. for over 80 years. During World War II, Nazi Germany’s occupation of Denmark prompted the United States to establish a presence in Greenland to prevent the island from falling into enemy hands.

That presence solidified in 1951 when the Pentagon built Pituffik Space Base, a critical military position in the Arctic. This air base, located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, remains vital for deterring Russian aggression and detecting potential missile threats. Even as recently as 2017, the U.S. invested millions in upgrading its radar systems there to deter Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold bullion to buy Greenland, recognizing its immense strategic value. Denmark declined, but the geopolitical importance of Greenland has only grown. The Arctic is no longer considered a “frozen wasteland” on the map — it’s a battleground for influence, resources, and security.

The stakes in the Arctic

Why does Greenland matter so much? The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the Arctic holds 30% of the world’s undiscovered natural gas and 13% of its undiscovered oil. Additionally, Greenland’s vast deposits of rare earth minerals — essential for technology, vehicles, and national defense — are virtually untapped. These are the resources that will power the 21st-century economy, and right now, China has a stranglehold on them. The U.S. imports 72% of its rare earth minerals from China. That is not just unsustainable; it’s dangerous.

China and Russia understand Greenland’s importance. Beijing has already attempted to secure mining rights and infrastructure projects on the island. Moscow, too, has been eyeing the Arctic as it ramps up its military activities in the region. If Greenland were to become independent without U.S. involvement, it’s easy to imagine these two adversaries stepping in to fill the void.

A path forward?

Critics have mocked Trump’s interest in purchasing Greenland, likening it to a real estate scheme. But this isn’t about buying beachfront property. It’s about securing America’s future.

Greenland’s push for independence from Denmark is gaining momentum. Its prime minister recently called for creating a framework for full independence, citing the “colonial era” treatment by Denmark. If Greenland becomes independent, its need for economic and military partnerships will be greater than ever. The United States should be at the front of that line, ensuring Greenland’s security while building a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a direct purchase of Greenland, as Truman proposed. Instead, we could forge a comprehensive partnership that strengthens Greenland’s autonomy while aligning its future with American interests. Expanding trade, investing in infrastructure, and collaborating on resource development are all ways to deepen our ties with Greenland without stepping on Denmark’s toes.

A linchpin for Arctic security

Acquiring or partnering with strategic foreign lands like Greenland isn’t just a Trump idea; it’s a commonsense principle that has been adopted by presidents over the past 100 years.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson — hardly a conservative hero — purchased the Danish West Indies (now the U.S. Virgin Islands) to protect American interests in the Caribbean. That purchase, made for $25 million, was driven by fears that Germany might use the islands as a naval base during World War I.

The same logic applies to Greenland today. Its strategic location makes it a linchpin for Arctic security, and its resources are vital to America’s energy independence and technological future.

By prioritizing Greenland, President Trump is thinking beyond short-term political wins. He’s positioning America to lead in the Arctic while countering the growing influence of China and Russia. This is the kind of bold, visionary leadership that America needs — and it’s why the left hates it so much. The left would rather focus on short-term optics and partisan squabbles than confront the real challenges facing our nation.

The Arctic is the new frontier, and Greenland is the gateway. President Trump’s focus on Greenland isn’t some outlandish idea — it’s a strategic imperative. Whether through a purchase, a partnership, or a deeper alliance, America must act now to secure its interests in this critical region. This is about more than politics or headlines. It’s about ensuring that America remains strong, secure, and free for generations to come.

