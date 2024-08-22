How Trump and the GOP should call Kamala’s border bluff

Here are two simple truths. First, the Biden-Harris administration has allowed more dangerous people, including known terrorists, to cross our border and be released into the country than ever before. Second, as vice president, Kamala Harris was appointed as the point person over the border. With the president essentially incapacitated, she is in charge.

Donald Trump and Republicans must relentlessly connect these two points without distractions. Harris recently promised to get tough on the border. Since she’s currently in charge, Republicans should call her bluff.

Now is the time to get back in session and have Trump give a speech on the Capitol steps, backing an effort to end the catch-and-release of criminal aliens.

Republicans must get back in session — precisely as Democrats bask in the glowing coverage of their convention — and force the national discussion to focus on the invasion of terrorists, murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and dangerous gangs such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua.

In just the past few days, the House Judiciary Committee published a report revealing that the Biden-Harris administration released 99 known illegal aliens who are on the terrorist watch list. Most bad actors who cross the border don’t have a known profile, so catching and releasing 99 individuals on a terror watch list is nothing short of astounding. How many voters are even aware of this?

Where are they now?

The actual number of terrorists caught and released is likely much higher. The report shows that among the tens of thousands of Border Patrol encounters with illegal aliens from dangerous countries, there were 2,134 Afghan nationals; 33,347 Chinese nationals; 541 Iranian nationals; 520 Syrian nationals; 3,104 Uzbek nationals; 1,260 illegal aliens from Russia; 752 from Kyrgyzstan; 734 from Pakistan; 704 from Somalia; 433 from Kazakhstan; 123 from Yemen; and 62 from Lebanon.

We need not speculate where special interest aliens are because even those caught attempting to attack America have been let out on bail.

Hasan Yousef Hamdan, one of the two Jordanians arrested on May 3 for trying to crash into the barrier at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was reportedly on the terrorist watch list but was still released on just $15,000 bail. Hamdan was caught at the California-Mexico border just three weeks prior and was released under the Biden-Harris policies.

Additionally, the House Judiciary Committee report identified four individuals on the terrorist watch list who received asylum. Many terrorists from the Middle East, engaged in sectarian civil wars, are now coming to claim asylum from rival terror groups.

Others, like the thousands from Uzbekistan, are being repressed by their home governments precisely because they are so radical. The United States has become a dumping ground for terrorists too extreme even for Muslim governments. This is why three of the eight Tajik nationals with suspected ties to ISIS, who arrived through the Biden amnesty app, were released. Tajikistan is another country where the government “persecutes” radical Islam.

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national charged with being an Iranian spy tasked with assassinating Trump, was also on the terror watch list. Shockingly, officials granted him “significant public benefit parole” when he flew into a Houston airport on April 13. If he was allowed into the country, imagine how many less obvious terrorists have entered by the thousands. Bizarrely, Trump himself has not focused much on this case.

Republicans will never find a more consequential issue that is easier to sell to the public.

Aside from terrorists, we have numerous sex offenders being let in. Papa Diop, a Senegalese national released by the administration last year, stands accused of raping a woman on a park bench in the Bronx. David Davon-Bonilla, a Nicaraguan who was living off the taxpayers at a La Quinta Hotel on Third Avenue in Brooklyn, was charged with brutally raping a woman in a relatively busy area of New York City after having been released by the Biden-Harris administration in December 2022.

How many more rapists are being housed in these shelters at a staggering cost of $5 billion so they can roam free and harm Americans?

Cory Alvarez, the Haitian illegal alien flown into the country on the illegal Biden-Harris parole program, was released on just $500 bail after being charged with rape of a disabled 15-year-old girl in Massachusetts. So far in August, the Boston ICE office has arrested a number of vile criminal aliens, including a Brazilian man facing attempted murder charges in his home country, a Mexican previously deported for rape, a Guatemalan charged with child molestation in Rhode Island, an Ecuadorian facing rape and kidnapping charges, a Dominican fentanyl trafficker, and a Colombian gang leader wanted for murder.

Not only do the cartels control both sides of our border on the ground, but they also control the air.

Air Force General Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, recently testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that more than 1,000 drones, mainly operated by the Sinaloa cartel, cross our airspace every month and that these incursions are a “growing” threat to national security. Look no farther than Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah to envision the problem with enemies being able to launch drones with impunity.

Force Kamala’s hand

According to a House Judiciary Committee report, an astounding 420,000 “unaccompanied minors” have been released during the Biden-Harris administration to “sponsors” who are often in the country illegally themselves. More than 140,000 are unaccounted for.

Many of these youths, lacking a sense of connection and purpose, often join gangs like 18th Street, MS-13, and Tren de Aragua. According to the NYPD, droves of illegal alien teens are now engaging in “wolfpack” robberies and carjackings throughout New York City.

If we don’t address this issue now, we will face security threats from this invasion for years to come — not just at the border but in every community. Republicans will never find a more consequential issue that is easier to sell to the public. Now is the time to get back in session and have Trump give a speech on the Capitol steps, backing an effort to end the catch-and-release of criminal aliens.

Kamala Harris claims she wants to secure the border. If Republicans send a bill to the Senate that funds the government without allowing catch-and-release of criminals, terrorists, child molesters, gangsters, and fentanyl traffickers, will she use her power as de facto president to oppose it?



Republicans complain that the corporate media focuses on trivial matters. What if Republicans coming back into session would pledge, “No border? No budget!”

Every Republican and conservative has resoundingly dubbed this election as “the most important election of our lifetime — this time for real.” Well, if that is the case, then we cannot afford to lose it. It’s time to start making big plays to ensure we win.