Repealing the Patriot Act — does Rep. Luna's new bill stand a chance?

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has introduced the “American Privacy Restoration Act,” which aims to fully repeal the Patriot Act and “strip rogue intelligence officers of their extraordinary mass surveillance powers.”

“Since the passage of the USA Patriot Act in the aftermath of 9/11, intelligence agency officials have used their mass surveillance tools to settle personal scores, interfere in elections, and spy on untold numbers of innocent Americans. This abuse must come to an end,” Luna wrote in a post on X.

“Do we think that Anna Paulina Luna can actually gain enough support, because we know disarming the deep state is not going to be easy. So will she be able to get enough people to rally around this and get this one done?” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” asks co-host Matthew Peterson.

“We don’t even know if Congress will have enough people to get President Trump’s budget passed, so I can’t say, ‘Yes,’” Peterson answers.

“I’m old enough to remember when the Patriot Act was a predominantly Republican-coded thing,” he continues. “Republicans are the ones who were responsible for the Patriot Act, although there were some people, like the Pauls, we have to give credit to, who realized this was a bad idea.”

“So that is an enormous challenge, but what’s really refreshing about this, is that here you have a star person in Congress, a real star, coming out and doing something that would’ve been considered radical even five years ago, that needs to be done. So is it a step in the right direction? Hell yeah, it is,” he adds.

