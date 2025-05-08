Jasmine Crockett downplays far-left violence, calls Republicans ‘inherently’ violent

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) dismissed violence committed by the far left because, according to her, most of the political violence is coming from Republicans.

Crockett has seen her profile rise as she speaks out and levels harsh criticisms toward the GOP and President Donald Trump. Since Democrats have no clear leader after their brutal defeat in the 2024 election, Crockett has emerged as a national surrogate for the party.

"They try to act like, 'Oh, political violence, it’s the Democrats and it’s the liberals,' and it’s like, actually, actually, actually — I mean, I’m not going to say that, like, a left-leaning person cannot be violent because that would be, like, crazy to say that somebody can’t be. But baby, baby, y’all got the white supremacists galore, okay? Like, all of them. You got the Proud Boys, you got the neo-Nazis, you have people that literally should be classified as domestic terrorists because a lot of times that is what they are doing — they’re engaging in domestic terrorism," Crocket said on the podcast "American Fever Dream."

"I mean, this is who aligns with that. So, like, inherently in, like, who you are, y’all are violent. And most of your violence has to do with people that’s got a little bit of melanin. But nevertheless, like, y’all are a violent group. Like, you attract violent actors. And, like, I’m sorry, I know they tried to make Black Lives Matter out to be the most violent — ‘Oh, what about Black Lives Matter?’ No, no, no," she insisted.

Crockett's comments this week about the supposed lack of violence from the left were ill-timed as Antifa and other far-left groups reportedly carried out two high-profile attacks on college campuses within days of each other. At the University of Washington, anti-Israel protesters stormed the school's engineering building and caused extensive damage inside. Fires were started outside the building, with part of the mob preventing first responders from putting them out. The occupiers were eventually arrested once more police officers arrived on the scene.

The University of Washington said a total of 34 people were arrested, 21 of whom were students. The students have been suspended and banned from campus.

In New York City, anti-Israel students rushed inside a Columbia University library to occupy it. Campus security and New York City police officers did not let the crowd out unless they showed their student IDs. Those who refused were arrested.

In all, NYPD made over 80 arrests, and the State Department will be reviewing if any of those involved are in the U.S. on student visas. If any foreign students are found, they will likely have their visas revoked.

Crockett's claims also do not hold up after the wave of violent attacks against Tesla drivers and dealerships by far leftists outraged because of CEO Elon Musk's ties to the Trump administration and the DOGE.

