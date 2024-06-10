Is Joe Biden fulfilling the promise of Trump’s second term?

Throughout the 2020 presidential season, Americans were harangued with the idea that if Donald Trump won a second term in office, all hell would break loose. There would be World War III, political enemies would be locked up, our standing in the world would be diminished, life for everyone, especially the poor, would become unbearable, the press would be silenced — and on and on.

Even the HBO documentary film “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections,” which was released in the spring of 2020 as a warning of Trumpish things to come, followed a narrative claiming Trump could very well be bent on manipulating the voting machines to steal the presidency — and this for a second time. Keep in mind that the Democrats are still claiming the 2016 election was not on the up and up.

If you only know Trump by what the opposition left tells you, you do not know him at all.

What seems very likely to have occurred is that in the production and release of “Kill Chain,” the Democrats may have gotten their own brilliant idea of election theft from the plotline. The documentary is worth a look if you want a deeper understanding of how the deep state thinks (And can that really be Kamala Harris testifying about voting machine tampering in front of Congress?) But if you do not have time to watch the entire documentary, the two-minute trailer might provide quite enough of an eye-opener.

So Joe Biden gets planted behind the Big Guy desk in the White House (and not just for 10% of the take but for the whole enchilada), and from there he proceeds from day one to enact all those traitorous ideas that Trump was accused of harboring.

Is there talk almost daily from the press that World War III is imminent?

Are political prisoners still wasting away in the D.C. gulag after more than three years? And are these same unfortunate souls being joined weekly by still more arrestees under our weaponized justice system?

Is Biden's chief political rival now a “convicted felon” by a stacked-deck New York City court system, where the prosecution created a whole new meaning to the words “Trumped-up charges”?

Are we more respected, or less so, since the Biden team stormed onto the national stage?

Can anyone in the working and middle class in this country honestly say they are better off today than four years ago? Could it be that they are dramatically worse off?

Is the press that sees and opposes all this fascism being marginalized, hushed, boxed into its own echo chamber, with the administration only permitting the trained seals of the corporate media to applaud the audacious actions of the Democratic Party?

These are just some of the big-ticket items that the left and its devilish contingent, which includes the entire Democratic Party, lukewarm Republicans, and globalists, have manufactured in just under four years. Many other obvious tyrannical deeds will spring to mind for many readers here.

A rule of thumb with the left is that leftists will accuse the opposition of being guilty of that which they themselves are doing — or intend to do. Propagandists from Joseph Goebbels to Saul Alinsky have employed these tactics quite successfully, as history demonstrates.

Trump himself observed this. “There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense,” he said ahead of the 2016 election.

Our biggest challenge is to help enough people wake up to what has happened to our country and to know with whom the blame lies. Yes, ultimately, the blame lies with us for not being vigilant and active enough until it is possibly too late.

But “better late than never” still applies.

Like him or not, Trump is our man of the hour. If you only know him by what the opposition left tells you, you do not know him at all. Sure, he has a rough-around-the-edges personality and a tough-guy way of speaking and addressing the issues, but do you go into battle with a leader who is a well-spoken sheep or a hard-nosed lion?

Are we finally serious enough about winning, if not for ourselves but for our children and our grandchildren, that we will lay it all on the line as some did fighting for freedom in foreign wars? They sacrificed in their time. We need now to sacrifice in ours.

"I didn’t need to do this,” Trump said in 2016. “I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions, and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back."

Most of us, no doubt, haven't been given (or achieved) the largesse of Donald Trump, but we still have our "life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness" intact. The possibilities of an incredible future are endless.