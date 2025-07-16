Vindication in Tehran: Iranian official’s recent execution demands confirm Trump's strike on nuclear sites was right call

While Operation Midnight Hammer coupled with Israel’s own military strikes successfully crippled Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons, the threat of the Iranian regime remains. Its vitriol toward the West can never be eliminated.

“Their mindsets don’t change. They’re in a forever war against us,” says Mark Levin.

On July 4, this was proven when Iranian cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami delivered a prayer sermon in Tehran, during which he explicitly called for the execution of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under Sharia law, framing it as a religious obligation.

Levin plays a video of Khatami’s sermon, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, commonly called MEMRI.

“The ruling regarding Trump and Netanyahu, according to the Sharia, is that the pair of them should be executed,” Khatami said to a crowd that roared back, “Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Khamenei is the leader! Death to those who oppose the rule of the jurisprudent! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!”

“They deserve the death penalty according to three articles of the Sharia. First, they have murdered: 55,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and you killed our martyr Qasem Soleimani. You are murderers, and you need to be punished. Second, you are oppressors, and third, you are sowing corruption upon the land, and you are fighting God and His messenger,” Khatami added.

“So death to England, death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody who doesn't agree with them,” sighs Levin.

“We've never heard that before, have we?” he asks sarcastically.

As for the claim that 55,000 have been killed in Gaza, Levin calls it a baldfaced lie.

“Of course, 55,000 have not been killed in Gaza, and those who have been killed, you have a significant percentage of them who are terrorists, and then most of the rest have been killed because of what Hamas has done,” he corrects. “And of course, if [Hamas] hadn't started a war in the first place, nobody would be dead.”

Even though Iran is poised to negotiate with the United States about restricting its nuclear program, Levin warns that we need to be prepared for what is essentially inevitable: They will try to rebuild because while their nuclear power can be quelled, their hatred for the West cannot.

“We can't be static about this,” he says. “We can't stand still if they're going to try and do the same thing.”

President Trump’s partnering with Netanyahu in this conflict isn’t just about protecting Israel; it’s also about protecting the United States.

Trump took “direct military action in order to protect [Americans], too,” says Levin. “We should be having a ticker-tape parade over this.”

