Kamala Harris pushes a radical abortion agenda at any cost

Democrats are fortunate that babies can’t vote, because even a preborn child in utero could see that the party that claims to protect the vulnerable is more passionate about abortion today than it was about slavery in 1824.

Vice President Kamala Harris is running for president, but her social media feeds and public speeches sound more like something you would expect from Planned Parenthood’s communications department. Harris rushed to Atlanta after ProPublica published a story claiming 28-year-old Amber Nicole Thurman died because of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. The truth is that Thurman, already a mother to a 6-year-old son at the time and pregnant with twins, suffered complications from the abortion pills she took to terminate her pregnancy.

If conservatives told poor black women to abort their babies, civil rights organizations and race commentators would react very differently.

As is often the case with progressives, the facts are not nearly as important as the narrative, and what Democrats are selling to voters this election cycle is that there is no higher priority in America than women having the “right” to intentionally end the life of a baby in the womb for any reason up until the point of birth.

I am not sure who exactly is advising the Harris-Walz campaign, but it is morally repugnant to build a political party on the notion that destroying innocent human life is “empowering.” Democrats have transformed their views on abortion from “safe, legal, and rare” to abortion on demand — even when a woman in labor is dilating.

The progressive organizations and voters who power the party think that every woman is worse off in the wake of the 2022 Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but they are particularly focused on the black women they believe are the biggest “victims” of pro-life laws.

Vox, a popular progressive news site, published the headline “Black women will suffer the most without Roe.” PBS News published an article entitled, “Black and Hispanic people have the most to lose if Roe is overturned.”

None of these headlines should come as a surprise, given the fact that black women account for roughly 40% of all abortions in America. The idea that liberation is found in destroying one’s offspring is not confined to mainstream media sites. The Congressional Black Caucus, BET, and some of the most popular black athletes and entertainers all promote Planned Parenthood’s abortion agenda.

In 2016, 100 years after Margaret Sanger opened her first clinic in Brooklyn, black women in New York City had 22,123 live births and 21,990 induced abortions. That year was no anomaly. Close to half of all black women’s pregnancies in America’s largest city end in abortion, yet these disparities provoke little public debate among activists who champion the value of black life.

Progressive politics has made abortion a key battlefront in the fight for racial justice. If conservatives told poor black women to abort their babies, civil rights organizations and race commentators would react very differently from the affirming stance they take today.

If the NAACP were honest, it would rename itself the “National Association for the Abortion of Colored People.” Thankfully, the white social conservatives who power the pro-life movement are willing to spend financial and political capital to protect black babies.

This is what true anti-racism looks like, and I have seen it up close in the past few years, from the attendees at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., to events put on by pro-life organizations like Live Action.

I saw it again when I spoke recently in Detroit at a pro-life benefit dinner for Right to Life of Michigan. The organization works hard to do African-American outreach, especially since black women make up about 15% of the female population in Michigan but account for about 55% of all abortions in the state.

Although I appreciate these organizations, they shouldn’t have to carry this burden alone. Civil rights organizations should be the most pro-life institutions in the country. If they truly believed that black lives matter, they would be on the front lines of the fight against abortion, standing arm in arm with other pro-life groups. Unfortunately, that’s not the case today because Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, which receives 90% of the black vote, seem as intent on limiting the African-American population as an exalted cyclops from the 1920s.

Democrats know they can promote abortion, despite its disproportionate racial impact, as long as they frame pro-life laws as aiding and abetting “white supremacy.” This is one of the dynamics that makes modern race politics so infuriating. Progressives are quick to talk about the destruction of the “black body,” racial disparities, and abortion — but never in the same sentence.