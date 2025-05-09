Trump names Jeanine Pirro of Fox News as interim US attorney of DC after failed Ed Martin nomination

President Donald Trump named Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor and current Fox News host, as the interim attorney general of Washington, D.C., after failing to nominate Ed Martin.

Pirro has been a stalwart Trump supporter and a host on "The Five" on Fox News. She previously worked as the Republican district attorney of Westchester County, N.Y.

'During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime.'

The president announced the appointment via social media on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions," he added. "During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime."

The 73-year-old has been a friend to Trump for decades.

The president had capitulated to opposition in the U.S. Senate against the nomination of Martin, especially to that from Republican Sen.Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

"Most of my concerns related to January 6," said Tillis to reporters. "Where we probably have a difference is I think anybody that breached the perimeter should have been in prison for some period of time. Whether it's 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6."

The president said in a separate post that Martin would be moved to the Department of Justice as part of three groups meant to investigate the weaponization of the government under the Biden administration.

"Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!" concluded the president on Thursday.

Pirro was condemned by both the left and the right in 2019 after she ridiculed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for wearing a hijab, which she said was against the principles of the U.S. She was suspended from appearing on Fox News for two weeks following that incident.

"We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network, and we have addressed the matter with her directly," read a statement from Fox at the time.

