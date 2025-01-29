Kash Patel is the leader the FBI needs

“It’s not OK for the government to break the law,” Kash Patel explained. As President Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Patel’s words to me carry significant weight. His career proves his unwavering commitment to the rule of law, accountability, and, above all, the American people.

We were talking on a Friday evening in July 2018, just as we wrapped up a long week in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. At the time, I was the special assistant to the president for counterterrorism and transnational threats on the National Security Council. Patel was my deputy. We had worked together closely since his hiring by National Security Adviser John Bolton.

We were deep in the Russiagate investigation, and new evidence had just emerged from the Justice Department inspector general. The findings confirmed severe FBI misconduct in handling the “election interference” probe. At the center of uncovering this scandal stood Patel.

More than anyone, Patel sought the truth. He remained committed to his work, driven not by politics or ambition but by integrity and good faith. As senior counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, he led one of the most consequential investigations in modern political history. He never sought self-promotion, career advancement, or approval from Washington’s entrenched bureaucracy.

That kind of dedication is rare in Washington, D.C. Many enter public service only to advance their own ambitions, putting political gains above the facts and the fair application of the law. Patel, however, remains focused on preserving the rule of law and holding power centers accountable.

Ironically, this mission makes him a threat to the political establishment — including within the FBI.

His commitment to restoring the FBI’s true purpose makes his nomination more important than ever. On that evening in July 2018, his words were not complex, but they were powerful. They embodied everything he stood for.

A skeptic becomes an advocate

I admit I was skeptical of Patel when we first met. Our paths crossed when he took over oversight of international counterterrorism organizations at the NSC. As a former Army Green Beret and mid-level government bureaucrat on loan from the Department of Defense, I prided myself on being aggressively apolitical.

Before working with him, I had only seen Patel through the lens of internet coverage, which painted him as a divisive partisan figure. The media labeled him a “right-wing operative,” accusing him of trying to “punish” the FBI with the infamous “Nunes Memo.”

But those claims were false.

Patel represents the American dream. His sharp legal acumen and relentless work ethic propelled him to nearly every corner of the legal landscape. That tenacity quickly earned him the trust of President Trump, his closest advisers, and even career national security officials.

Most importantly, Patel delivers when it matters.

Leadership under pressure

During the Trump administration, we had an opportunity to dismantle al-Qaeda’s remaining leadership, an achievement once thought impossible. I made it my top priority. However, my efforts faced resistance from Pentagon and CIA leadership. Their reluctance — whether due to bureaucracy or outright hostility — stood in the way.

I knew the only way to get the job done required direct presidential intervention, something beyond my reach. Patel stepped in without hesitation. “I got it,” he said. “I’ll talk to the president.”

That was Patel’s strength — he knew how to cut through bureaucracy and drive real action. We became close confidants. When I needed a deputy, I knew Patel was the right person to step up.

He was a leader — professional, polite, and decent to everyone around him. But he never sacrificed his core beliefs or love for the country just to maintain the status quo. He complemented my often haphazard approach with sharp discernment, cutting through complex situations to offer clear, concise guidance.

Though his detractors labeled him a “heartless, sycophantic fundamentalist,” Patel proved to be the exact opposite. He understood government intricacies and navigated them with empathy, a sharp mind, and total professionalism.

And let’s be clear — our work was not political. Patel and I were part of a 20-person team, all career civil servants or military officers from both parties. The exception was Patel. Yet his effectiveness and integrity earned him the respect of those around him.

A defining moment: The Philip Walton rescue

Patel’s leadership extended beyond policy and intelligence work. One of the greatest displays of moral courage I ever witnessed was his commitment to rescuing Philip Walton.

On October 26, 2020, militants kidnapped Walton from his farm in Niger, intending to sell him to a regional terrorist group. The captors made a fatal mistake by staying in the same location for three nights in a row. Intelligence reports confirmed their whereabouts, but time was running out.

Patel was with President Trump at a hostage rescue operations unit when the intelligence came in. He understood the kidnappers’ strategy, recalling the 2016 case of American missionary Jeffrey Woodke, who was kidnapped in Niger and sold to an al-Qaeda faction. Woodke remained in captivity for years before French commandos finally rescued him.

Patel knew immediate action was necessary. If the kidnappers moved, Walton could disappear into a terror network, possibly forever. Patel briefed the president, who immediately ordered military forces to act.

U.S. Navy SEALs, supported by Air Force special operations teams, launched one of the most complex hostage rescue missions in history. Patel and I monitored the operation from the White House Situation Room.

This was not his first time leading in high-pressure situations. Just months earlier, we had advised President Trump during the operation to eliminate ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Yet unlike that mission, where top officials — including Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel — actively participated, they sent lower-level staffers this time. Pentagon officials Mark Esper and General Mark Milley resisted Patel’s request to conduct the briefing at the Pentagon, despite the logistical advantages.

Nevertheless, the operation succeeded. Walton was rescued, and three of his four captors were killed.

The mission underscored Patel’s moral clarity and operational expertise. When America needed action, he delivered. Meanwhile, career bureaucrats in Washington prioritized politics over results.

The right choice for the FBI

A few days later, on Nov. 9, 2020, President Trump fired Esper, and I stepped in as acting secretary of defense. I accepted the role only because Patel agreed to serve as my chief of staff. Together, we executed Trump’s directives, winding down the War on Terror, bringing troops home from unnecessary conflicts, and ensuring that service members and their families had a voice.

In December 2020, Patel and I visited the Navy SEALs who rescued Philip Walton. As we stood among those heroes, I was reminded why America remains the ultimate meritocracy. Patel, the son of immigrants, rose through the ranks by studying, working hard, and making difficult decisions. He demonstrated that integrity and courage still have a place in public service.

Now, as Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Patel represents exactly what the American people need. The rank-and-file agents of the FBI deserve leadership that empowers them to carry out their mission — protecting the country, not serving political interests.

Patel will demand the highest standards of conduct while treating FBI agents with respect and dignity. He will enforce the Constitution without bias, something the agency desperately needs.

America needs a strong, principled FBI director. Kash Patel is the right man for the job.