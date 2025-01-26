No need for a ‘revenge tour’ — we simply need justice

I listened to Karl Rove the other day explain to the Wall Street Journal’s editors the meaning of Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Rove got half the story right. Although Trump did well in the Electoral College, Rove correctly noted that he won the popular election by only about 1.5 million votes. This shows that we are still living in “a deeply divided nation.”

Significantly and wrongheadedly, Rove wants Trump to respond to this dilemma by acting in a bipartisan way. Although his proposed solution to our division may have pleased his listeners, for me it indicates blindness to the historical significance of what’s been happening in this country for the last four years.

The Biden administration was not just using its chance to run the executive in a two-party system that allows each party at some point to run the ship of state. The Democrats were fashioning a leftist revolutionary government, which weaponized the justice system to go after those on the other side of the political-cultural divide.

The Democratic administration unleashed corrupt, phony lawfare against its major presidential opponent. It also treated as would-be terrorists parents who objected to LGBTQ indoctrination of their children in the public schools. The regime also tried to end the recognition of biologically rooted gender distinctions. The same Democratic administration released into this country millions and millions of illegal aliens, many of them violent criminals, and lavished on these felons more than a billion dollars in taxpayers’ money.

The obvious intent of this move, which our lapdog media either openly supported or persistently covered up, was to create a permanent Democratic majority. This would occur in conjunction with Democratic proposals to enact laws banning voter identification nationwide and the elevation to statehood of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Such moves would strengthen the permanent one-party state the Democrats intended to establish.

In this replacement of our onetime constitutional government, a Democratic president would be able to do what he wanted through executive order, including what the Supreme Court decided was unconstitutional, like the federal government paying off the debts of college students with public revenues. Another Democratic presidency could count on continued legacy media support if, like the Biden administration, it policed the “facts” that electronic media would be allowed to post.

Although their inflationary and energy policies lost the Democrats popular support, they were not the most frightening moves taken by the last administration, which suppressed our freedoms and made war on traditional social morality. The fact that Biden’s “advisers” and power-hungry mediacrats were behind such activities rendered them even more appalling. Our bumbling former chief executive was only the frontman for the mischief unleashed by his handlers, and the corporate left-wing media provided cover for what amounted to a coup d’état.

I’m appalled that 75 million Americans voted for that cackling nullity whom Democratic leaders thrust on us in July as the Democratic presidential candidate to continue their policies for the next four years. What exactly should the new administration do to win over these voters?

Trump may be able to create more and better jobs through deregulation and by releasing more energy. But Democratic voters might consider such measures to be ecologically evil and attack the Trump administration for actually improving the economy.

Some of these voters were presumably cool with how Biden’s officials abused their power against the opposition. Many of them still believe that Trump, not the Democrats, is “threatening our democracy.” Should Trump and his supporters work to please those who were happy with how the Democrats governed us? How exactly would they accomplish this?

Our social and cultural divisions are not a desirable state of affairs, obviously. But we must ask whether these divisions can be overcome simply by one side rushing to accommodate the other. For those who value bipartisanship above all else, that may seem like the proper course.

Yet many of us have watched as the Democratic Party imposes what we see as arbitrary one-party rule, prompting disgust and outrage. We believe it is imperative to prevent such abuses from happening again — even if Trump’s side did not perform as strongly in November as some suggest. That side still has an opportunity to hold accountable those who, in our view, egregiously abused their power.

I am not calling for what the media dismiss as a “revenge tour.” However, I do want to see Attorney General Pam Bondi, an FBI director like Kash Patel, and others in positions of authority hold accountable those who, in my view, collaborated with Biden’s handlers to weaponize the executive branch. This reckoning must take place to prevent any attempt at establishing a leftist dictatorship the next time Democrats control the government.

Such actions seem far more conducive to restoring our constitutional system than trying to win favor from our opposition.