School district speaks out after now-former employee, 22, accused of sending nude photos of herself to 14-year-old boy

A New York state school district has spoken out after a now-former employee — a 22-year-old female — was accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month said Anamaria Milazzo from the town of Elmira was arrested on charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree — a class E felony — and endangering the welfare of a child, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Milazzo was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, the sheriff's office said.

A school resource officer assigned to the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services received a complaint June 9 alleging Milazzo sent indecent material to a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation and learned that over a three-month period, Milazzo sent nude photographs of herself to a 14-year-old male, the sheriff's office said.

The Daily Voice said Milazzo was arrested June 16 and that she had worked as a teaching assistant since December 2024.

Susan Rider-Ulacco — chief assistant district attorney for the Chemung County District Attorney's Office — told Blaze News that Milazzo wasn't jailed, despite the felony charge against her, because of New York state's bail reform law.

The Greater Southern Tier BOCES noted in a statement provided to WETM-TV earlier this week that Milazzo was "put on leave as soon as we were first made aware of the allegations by law enforcement and has not been present at BOCES since that time. She has resigned and will not be returning to campus."

The district's statement added: "As this is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement, BOCES is unable to provide any further information at this time. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students. If you believe you have relevant information relating to the investigation, please contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office directly."

The school district last week confirmed that Milazzo was a former employee at a BOCES facility in Chemung County, WETM said in a previous report, adding that officials couldn't comment on when her employment ended or her role at the district.

The 14-year-old boy was not identified, and it’s not clear if he was a student at the same BOCES school where Milazzo worked, according to the New York Post.

