Ex-Prince Andrew arrested after police open Epstein-related misconduct case

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew and the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Thames Valley Police said they arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk around 8 a.m.

Misconduct in public office is a common-law offense in England and Wales and can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The BBC confirmed that Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested, sharing footage of police vehicles arriving at the estate.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added in a statement:

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Thames Valley Police confirmed last week that it was assessing allegations tied to documents within the U.S. Department of Justice’s Epstein files.

Wright said last week: “We can confirm today that Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office. This specifically relates to documents within the United States Department of Justice’s Epstein Files.”

Mountbatten-Windsor served as the United Kingdom’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 to 2011.

King Charles III acknowledged the arrest, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Charles said that he expressed “deepest concern” and that “the law must take its course,” adding that the royal family would offer “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” to police.

