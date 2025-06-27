Doxxing danger: Foreign-based anti-ICE site threatens agents as assaults against officers surge

A foreign-based website referred to as the ICE List is exposing the names and photographs of dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers amid a 413% increase in assaults against agents since President Donald Trump began his second term.

The website states that it is a "crowdsourced database of individuals involved in deportations, ICE operations, and associated abuses."

'I never thought we'd see international journalists launch a similar project for the US.'

It claims to obtain information about ICE agents from public sources, including social media profiles and news coverage, and that it does not publish private data, such as home addresses or personal contact details.

In addition to exposing known ICE agents, it also lists unidentified officers whom the site has accused of "assault and kidnapping," presumably referring to the arrests of foreign nationals who are unlawfully in the United States.

The database's stated goal is "transparency and public accountability," and it claims it "does not support harassment, doxxing, or any illegal activity."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Blaze News, "This is not an 'independent media group.' These are thugs."

"We will prosecute those who doxx ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We won't allow it in America," McLaughlin added.

The controversial "open journalistic project" was created by the Crustian Daily, a Substack account that claims to publish "plainspoken breakdowns of complex political topics." The journal celebrated the release of Mahmoud Khalil, accused President Donald Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution by striking Iran, and argued that ICE is a "modern Gestapo."

A June 14 article from the Crustian Daily titled "We're Building a Database of ICE Identities, Here's Why" contends that "fascists are terrorizing the population" and "fighting back is a community effort." The article argues that the ICE database is "not harassment" because it does not "encourage threats."

While no author is listed on the Substack, its footer credits Dominick Skinner, who, according to his Bluesky and LinkedIn accounts, appears to be based out of the Netherlands.

Skinner and the Crustian Daily are linked to a website called Crustianity, which parodies Christianity by "celebrat[ing] pizza" while claiming it is "as real as any other" religion. It describes its debt for sin as "punching a Nazi."

As of Friday morning, the Crustian Daily's ICE list was taken offline, but apparently only temporarily.

A Threads post from the journal explained, "Our web host has terminated the hosting for the ICE List. Likely a request from the US government. Moving to a more trustworthy host as we speak."

The Crustian Daily continued to encourage individuals to submit information about law enforcement officers while the site is down.

"New ICE List website should be up by the end of today, tomorrow at the latest," a separate post read. "The US government may have set us back by about a day, But they've gone and made us more determined than ever."

Despite evidence of a Netherlands base — indicated by Skinner's social media accounts, the Crustianity website selling rainbow "Punch Nazis" shirts in euros, and hosting meetups exclusively in the Netherlands — the ICE List and the Crustian Daily try to appear to be U.S.-centric organizations, reinforced by their focus on American immigration issues and omission of international ties.

'Together, we can fight fascism in the USA.'

A comment to Newsweek from Andrew Fels, an attorney at Al Otro Lado, seemed to confirm that the ICE List is not run by anyone based in the United States.

"This kind of open source counterintelligence is common in conflict zones around the globe, particularly against security forces deemed unaccountable or suspected of human rights violations. But I never thought we'd see international journalists launch a similar project for the U.S.," Fels told the news outlet.

Blaze News contacted the ICE List to confirm its association with Dominick Skinner, clarify the operational base of the website and the Crustian Daily, and address concerns about whether the list could exacerbate the reported 413% surge in assaults against ICE officers.

An individual identifying only as "Dominick" declined to answer these questions directly. Yet his response continued to echo rhetoric mirroring American political debates.

"Hmm, I would expect some questions on the state of the country, after Trump unleashed ICE on the people of the USA, the fear put into the hearts of American citizens, the damage done to US democracy, and indeed, the legality of these acts, under both domestic law and international humanitarian laws," Dominick wrote. "As you should be aware, we want a database that can be relied on in courts, we want to match the crimes committed, to those committing them. And, just like with the Nazis, and as laid out by international law, we don't believe that 'just following orders' is an excuse."

"I do not believe you're reporting with good intentions, based on the one-sidedness of the questions," he stated, declaring that he would reply to the questions only on the condition that Blaze News send another "fair and even" list of inquiries.

Underneath Dominick's signature, it read, "Together, we can fight fascism in the USA."

Less than an hour later, Dominick sent a follow-up email accusing Blaze News of attempting to "make a threat" and "not request for comment."

"If your intentions are what you claim they are, the only way of me answering questions, is in a back and forth, where you answer my questions," Dominick wrote. "I'll treat further failure to respond as a rejection of that request, and inform my community of your lack of bravery on this topic, and a confirmation that you intended on passing on a threat."

