Illegal alien child-rapist remains at large thanks to anti-ICE group: DHS

President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security warned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are being thwarted by anti-ICE activists, allowing a child-rapist to remain at large.

A Wednesday press release from the DHS announced that it is searching for Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a convicted child-rapist who was apparently able to evade ICE with alleged assistance from the Colorado Rapid Response Network.

'Anyone responsible should be charged with interfering with a federal investigation.'

The agency stated that the group is "known for protesting with bullhorns to warn illegal aliens and shouting profanities at ICE law enforcement officers attempting to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens."

ICE attempted to arrest Leon-Deras on June 20. However, CORRN allegedly alerted the suspect about the agency's presence, effectively "facilitat[ing] his escape."

The DHS described Leon-Deras as a "safety threat," warning the public not to approach him but to report sightings to law enforcement.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "The Colorado Rapid Response Network and its 760 members disrupt ICE operations targeting dangerous criminal illegal aliens. In this case, they helped Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, an international fugitive and convicted child-rapist, flee law enforcement. This dangerous monster is on the loose on American streets and could harm more innocent children."

The DHS press release linked to a June 20 Facebook post from CORRN celebrating that ICE was unsuccessful in its arrest attempt.

The post read, "June 20 7:30am CONFIRMED AND ONGOING ICE presence near Longs Peak Venue and Martin St LONGMONT. The same agents that were shown in our video on Tuesday. Besides these two also a grey Malibu. We will update with a photo. Our volunteers are on site and assisting the people targeted."

"No one detained," a later update to the post stated, "Volunteers confronted the ICE agents and used a bullhorn to to [sic] share their rights, ICE called the police to try and intimidate our volunteers."

The post included photographs of several alleged ICE vehicles, including their license plate numbers.

According to CORRN's website, the group is "committed to responding to raids, deportation, and any Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity happening across the state in our communities."

"This statewide network is intended to immediately respond to reported situations by confirming the existence of a raid or the presence of ICE, documenting the case — including using legal observers, and slowing down and controlling the public narrative of these events as we fight to keep our families together," the website reads.

CORRN runs a 24/7 hotline where residents can report ICE sightings. The group responds by sending "trained volunteers to the scene" where they "record the event, identify the agents on the scene, and inform the people involved of their constitutional rights."

ICE Denver stated, "Groups like this interfere with ICE's ability to keep communities safe."

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.) called CORRN "a disgrace."

"Anyone responsible should be charged with interfering with a federal investigation," he remarked.

CORRN did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

