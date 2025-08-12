Police CAUGHT TAMPERING with crime rates as Trump federalizes DC

President Trump has officially announced that he’s placing police in Washington, D.C., under federal control and deploying National Guard troops in order to fight violent crime in the nation’s capital.

“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum with DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Democrats are outraged, citing lower crime statistics this year as a reason Trump’s move is nothing short of tyrannical. However, those crime statistics may be the result of manipulation meant to make the D.C. police look good.

D.C. Police Commander Michael Pulliam was put under investigation recently for allegedly making it appear as though crime has fallen considerably in the past year.

Pulliam was placed on administrative leave in mid-May.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not surprised at all that the government would lie.

“They’re just cooking the books. It’s just like the CDC with COVID statistics. ‘Oh, this person died of COVID. Yeah, he was decapitated, but he died of COVID.’ I mean, these departments have been doing this for a very long time,” she says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Anyone with eyeballs can see that D.C. is in the gutter and it needs something,” she continues. “So listen, if the D.C. Metropolitan Police and the D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser, can’t actually fix it, who better than President Trump to come in there and do that?”

