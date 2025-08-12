Democrats get even more bad news on their popularity

The Democratic Party is in a spot that any political party would dread. Not only do Democrats not control the White House, the House, or the Senate, but their attempts to resist the Trump administration are not resonating with voters or their base.

Recent polling from Gallup shows their favorability has cratered to historic lows despite their highly publicized attacks and criticisms against President Donald Trump.

"In fact, the Democratic Party’s 34% favorable rating is the lowest Gallup has measured for the group in its trend dating back to 1992. The prior low was 36% in November 2014, after the party lost its majority in the U.S. Senate in that year’s midterm election, which gave the Republican Party control of both houses of Congress at the time," Gallup reported at the end of July.

The most recent height of Democrats' favorability was on January 21, 2021, when it sat at 48%. While there were brief increases in their popularity during the 2024 election cycle, they never went above that 48% mark during Joe Biden's term.

Gallup further found Republicans' favorability is at 38%, down from 44% after the election in November.

The polling firm also reported that Democrats do have a slight advantage with party identification and leanings among independents.

The Democrats' woes are compounded by the fact that there is no clear leader within the party. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has no widespread support after her disastrous performance against Trump. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is seen as too old and not progressive enough among the younger parts of the base. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) has likewise been unable to produce effective talking points for his caucus. Almost no one outside politics knows who Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is.

Part of the reason for their unpopularity is also that many Democrat voters believe officials are not fighting Trump hard enough, and by fighting, they mean they want politicians to physically fight the administration.

The latest trap Democrats in the Beltway have fallen into has been their response to Trump activating the D.C. National Guard. With Trump and his administration pointing out the city's high crime rate, even when compared to capitals in Latin America, Democrats have said the move is fascist, is a distraction from the Epstein files, and does not make sense when considering the riot on January 6, 2021.

The D.C. National Guard is currently mobilizing and is expected to be on the streets patrolling alongside law enforcement this week.