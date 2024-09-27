One electoral vote in Nebraska may be the key to Kamala’s victory

We, on the right, have become the political equivalent of baby mamas and baby daddies — barely engaged after casting our votes, as though the job’s done. Sure, we vote every four years, maybe every two if we’re feeling frisky, but we ignore local issues and elections. Why? We’ve got other stuff to do.

This mindset has crippled our political strategy. We can’t keep treating civic duty as a part-time hobby, especially when the stakes are this high. Kamala Harris and her allies push relentlessly to abolish the filibuster in the Senate, aiming to re-federalize state-sanctioned baby murder. This single issue, along with their hatred for Trump, drives the Democrats’ entire campaign. Yet, they remain focused and never slow down.

The 'I can’t be bothered' crowd has never beaten the 'kill them all' mob at any time in history. Yet, this is exactly where we find ourselves today.

Meanwhile, in Nebraska, Republicans can’t even rally enough momentum to reform the state’s split Electoral College system. Keep in mind, Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that divide their electoral votes.

What’s the big deal, Steve? It’s just one vote, right? Well, it matters in terms of recognizing the bigger picture. Look at what Harris is willing to do to secure every advantage. Compare that to what Nebraska Republicans won’t do for one single Electoral College vote. Whether Trump wins or not, if we don’t change how we approach Republican citizenship, Trump’s name will be synonymous with Pyrrhic victories for decades to come. This coalition isn’t sustainable under any conditions.

That one electoral vote in Nebraska means Kamala wouldn’t need to win any Sun Belt states. She wouldn’t need to win Arizona, North Carolina, or Georgia. The moment Georgia polling dips, Democrats can pull resources and reinvest them in Pennsylvania, where Trump is already being outspent. That’s the value of one electoral vote. But Nebraska Republicans wouldn’t act — even when there was absolutely no political risk in a deeply red state.

The “I can’t be bothered” crowd has never beaten the “kill them all” mob at any time in history. Yet, this is exactly where we find ourselves today. Our broken political system won’t fix itself, and just voting for Trump won’t magically allow us to ignore the problems again. At its core, this is a people problem — one where the people have become far too comfortable.

I admire the Democrats’ strategy and have adopted much of it because the GOP’s mix of cowardice and incompetence feels traitorous in its outcomes, if not its intent. I don't struggle to hate the hosts of “The View.” My frustration lies with the Nebraska governor who refuses to call a special session to reallocate one electoral vote that could paint the entire Electoral College map red. We cannot win with this attitude. Meanwhile, we’re sending billions to Ukraine’s “reverse Wakanda” scam, only for Zelenskyy to use that money to campaign against us in Pennsylvania. We’ve become losers, consenting to this cuckoldry.

Once this election is behind us, we need to reflect on what comes next. While we may not control the outcome at this point, we can still use our platforms to amplify the get-out-the-vote message. But when this is over, we need to have a serious conversation about where we go from here.

“A moral and religious people and no other,” said John Adams about our destiny as a people. Well? What are you prepared to do?