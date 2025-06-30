'Ginger ISIS member' has terror plot thwarted by Roblox user: 'I cannot agree with the term terrorist'

For years, a running gag on the internet has involved protectively adding "in Minecraft" to the end of any expressed desire to do something that would alarm the authorities. But now, an all-too-serious plot has flipped the joke on its head, as details emerge concerning an 18-year-old's discussion of his alleged terrorist attack plan on the gaming platform Roblox.

The plot was thwarted when a gamer on the platform, which boasts approximately 80 million users, turned to law enforcement after seeing the user make threats through the game's chat feature, which allows comments to pop up on-screen.

What happened next was a shocking admission of terroristic aspirations made openly for other gamers to see.

'By my very own definition, yes, I guess, you know, I would be a terrorist.'

As reported by Court Watch, James Wesley Burger allegedly made threats on Roblox that the FBI described as a desire to commit an ISIS-inspired attack.

Under the username Crazz3pain, Burger openly talked about wanting to "deal a grevious [sic] wound upon the followers of the Cross."

Other screenshots from Roblox showed Burger stating "I cannot confirm anything aloud at the moment. But things are in motion."

When asked "how many days until you do [that]," Burger replied, "It will be months. April."

The witness — the other Roblox user — reportedly told the FBI that Burger had said in January that he expressed a desire to "kill Shia Muslims at their mosque" and commit martyrdom at a Christian-affiliated concert.

A subsequent FBI search of Burger's home in February revealed even more shocking details.

My San Antonio reported that one of Burger's family members had installed software to track every keystroke on his computer, which was provided to the FBI. This led to a search of his electronics, which revealed that Burger had allegedly searched online for guns, ammunition, "Lone wolf terrorists isis," and more.

The Google searches also asked about "festivals happening near me" and if "suicide attacks [are] haram in islam," meaning against the faith.

Burger also allegedly searched "ginger isis member," which has since become his moniker, although he may have been looking for the story of the "ginger jihadi" from Australia circa 2015.

Through their investigation, FBI agents were able to confirm that Burger's email address was attached to the Roblox account in question, and they found data that corroborated his comments on the game.

Burger's conversations with the FBI appeared to be rather calm and clear, with the teenager allegedly telling an agent voluntarily that the "closest I mentioned was mentioning I would use, like … a pistol or a car or like a small hunting rifle" in regard to a potential attack.

The suspect also took a moment to pray during the middle of his electronics being seized, My San Antonio stated. Burger then said, "Something like that. I don't remember mention of, like, a shotgun."

The would-be ISIS member also said his goal was the "death of Christians," with a plan to escape the country or simply die in an act of "martyrdom."

The 18-year-old also debated with agents as to whether or not he should be labeled a "terrorist."

"[T]he intention … and the action is something that is meant to or will cause terror. … I cannot agree with the term terrorist, you know. I definitely agree that it serves the same means that a terrorist would be seeking," Burger reportedly told investigators. “By the sense … and by my very own definition, yes, I guess, you know, I would be a terrorist."

Roblox told Blaze News in a statement that safety is "foundational" to everything the platform does.

"In this case, we moved swiftly to assist law enforcement's investigation before any real-world harm could occur and investigated and took action in accordance with our policies," the spokesperson explained. "After hearing from law enforcement in January 2025, Roblox swiftly provided information on the users involved; based on the complaint, we understand that the information we provided helped law enforcement positively identify the suspect in this case. To date, all known users involved have been moderated, removed, and banned from the platform."

The Roblox representative also noted that their community standards "explicitly prohibit any content or behavior that depicts, supports, glorifies, or promotes terrorist or extremist organizations in any way."

This includes implementing dedicated teams focused on removing such content and responding to requests from users and law enforcement.

Burger was arrested on February 28, according to multiple outlets, and handed over to federal agents in May. He was indicted on two felony charges for interstate threatening communication in June; the charges were laid in Texas after his computer was identified as accessing Roblox from San Antonio and Austin.

The witness who saw messages alluding to terrorism was in Nevada.

Burger was denied bail due to being a flight risk.

