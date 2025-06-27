EXPOSED: Tim Walz's shocking ties to radical Muslim cleric

In 2018, Tim Walz publicly praised a radical Muslim cleric named Asad Zaman — who Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says has a “despicable” history.

“I would like to, first of all, say thank you to Imam. I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it,” Walz says on video. “Over the time we’ve spent together, one of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher to try and get the understanding, listening today to the stories and what it means.”

While the Harris-Walz campaign had previously jumped in to deny the relationship, claiming the pair did not have a personal relationship and that Walz “condemns” Hamas terrorism, Glenn isn’t buying it.

“Why don’t they want him connected to Zaman?” Glenn asks. “Maybe it is because he has posted official Hamas press releases, or perhaps it’s because he’s linked to a pro-Hitler film called ‘The Greatest Story Never Told,’ so he loves the Nazis.”

“And then of course, there might be a little problem that after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, he posted on Facebook that he and his organization, quote, ‘stand in solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israeli attacks,’” Glenn continues.

Zaman is also the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Muslim American Society, which was described in 2008 by federal prosecutors as “founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.”

And in 2014, the United Arab Emirates designated the Muslim American Society a terrorist group.

“Wait a minute, he’s such a fantastic teacher, and they’re a terrorist group? Wow,” Glenn says, feigning shock. “Now, Harris-Walz, the campaign, has come out through a spokesperson: ‘Walz has no relationship with Zaman.’”

“Maybe they’re not getting together for backyard barbecues or calling each other up like, ‘What are you gonna wear today? Is it a blue day?’ Maybe that’s not happening, but according to the Washington Examiner’s report, Walz has appeared at events with Zaman at least five times,” Glenn explains.

“But remember, no relationship. ‘How dare Glenn Beck say that,’” Glenn mocks, adding, “How could there be? I mean, Tim Walz, he’s a folksy, all-American Midwestern dad who happens to believe in communism.”

