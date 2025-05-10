Own the hate: Why patriots should wear the ‘hate group’ smear with pride

Across the nation, radical activists and their allies in government wield accusations of “hate” as a weapon to silence dissent and shame those who dare protect children from harmful ideologies.

When my organization, Courage Is a Habit, was labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center for our unapologetic stand against transgender ideology in K-12 schools and transgender trafficking bills, we faced a choice: Defend ourselves against the smear or redefine it on our terms.

Hate is the natural response of any sane person who sees children being indoctrinated, mutilated, or stripped of their innocence.

We chose the latter.

As I told Blaze News in April, “Absolutely we are a hate group. 100%. We hate what’s happening to children. We hate the people that pass transgender trafficking bills, which is what this HB 1312 is, essentially. We hate that children are getting sterilized and mutilated before they can even get their driver’s license. We hate everything that you stand for. We want to run you out of schools. We want to run you out of any political office.”

This is a call to American patriots to rethink the “hate” accusation and embrace it as a badge of courage. By reframing this tactic, we can neutralize its power, refocus the debate on protecting children’s innocence, and reclaim the moral high ground from those who seek to dismantle parental rights and our American way of life.

The weaponization of empathy

For too long, kind-hearted Americans have fallen into a trap. Radical activists, like those pushing HB 1312 in Colorado, exploit our empathy by framing their agenda as compassion and labeling opposition as “hate.”

HB 1312 seeks to undermine parental rights by prioritizing state control over children, allowing the government to facilitate transgender decisions without parental consent. When parents push back, they’re accused of being “hateful” toward the trans community.

“There’s no reason to go to the table with people who are echoing the hateful rhetoric going around about the trans community," Colorado state Rep. Javier Mabrey (D) asserted.

This tactic is deliberate and dishonest. It shifts the conversation away from their degeneracy and our mission to protect children from irreversible medical decisions and preserve parental authority. The “hateful” accusation forces good parents into a defensive crouch, justifying why they aren’t “hateful.”

This is a losing game. The more time we spend rebutting their labels, the less we focus on exposing their agenda: The erosion of parental rights, the sexualization of children, and the destruction of innocence under the guise of “inclusion.”

Redefining 'hate' as righteous indignation

At Courage Is a Habit, we’ve chosen to lean into the “hate group” label because we hate the ideology and policies that harm children.

Hate, in this context, is the natural response of any sane person who sees children being indoctrinated, mutilated, or stripped of their innocence. We hate that bills like HB 1312 enable schools to keep secrets from parents. We hate transgender trafficking bills that allow states like California and Maine to remove custody from out-of-state minors, simply for the fact that their parents do not agree with transgender treatments. We hate that kindergarten children are being influenced to believe they’re born in the wrong body.

Patriots must embrace this reframing. When accused of “hate,” don’t deny it. Instead, redirect it. Say, “Yes, I hate what’s happening to our children. I hate policies that put ideology over their safety, and I hate your dishonesty”

This approach disarms the accuser by rejecting the accuser's premise.

The moral high ground belongs to us

The radical left wants you to believe that opposing this agenda makes you a bigot. But protecting children is not hate. It’s the highest form of nobility. It’s protecting the most innocent among us who cannot yet make life-altering decisions. It’s love for truth, which demands we acknowledge biological reality over ideological fantasy.

When we stand against transgender ideology in schools, we’re defending the innocence and future of the next generation.

The moral high ground belongs to those who prioritize children over politics. Transgender child mutilation advocates may cloak their agenda in compassion, but their policies betray their true priorities.

The Cass Review, a comprehensive 2024 study from the United Kingdom, found that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones carry significant physical and psychological risks, with little evidence of long-term benefits. Yet radicals dismiss these findings, accusing critics of “transphobia” instead of engaging with the facts.

A call to courageous action

Patriots, it’s time to stop apologizing and start acting. Here’s how to reframe the “hate” accusation and turn it into a rallying cry.

Own the narrative : When labeled as “hateful,” embrace it with clarity. Say, “I hate policies that harm kids. I hate ideologies that confuse and exploit them.” This neutralizes the smear and keeps the focus on the real issue.

: When labeled as “hateful,” embrace it with clarity. Say, “I hate policies that harm kids. I hate ideologies that confuse and exploit them.” This neutralizes the smear and keeps the focus on the real issue. Speak with conviction : Don’t shy away from strong language. Call them what they are: Transgender trafficking bills that prioritize ideology over evidence. They’re an attack on parental rights and a betrayal of children’s trust.

: Don’t shy away from strong language. Call them what they are: Transgender trafficking bills that prioritize ideology over evidence. They’re an attack on parental rights and a betrayal of children’s trust. Educate and mobilize : Share resources like the Cass Review or stories of detransitioners, young people who regret irreversible procedures pushed by activists. Attend school board meetings, write to legislators, and demand transparency in education.

: Share resources like the Cass Review or stories of detransitioners, young people who regret irreversible procedures pushed by activists. Attend school board meetings, write to legislators, and demand transparency in education. Build community : Connect with other parents and patriots through organizations like ours or local groups opposing woke ideology. Together, we can amplify our voices and expose child mutilation advocates who constantly gaslight parents.

: Connect with other parents and patriots through organizations like ours or local groups opposing woke ideology. Together, we can amplify our voices and expose child mutilation advocates who constantly gaslight parents. Stay focused: The left wants to distract you with bad-faith tactics. Don’t take the bait. Keep the conversation focused on the horrors these leftists support and why it’s noble to hate what they’re doing to children’s innocence.

Courage is a habit

We’ve learned that courage is a habit, built through small, consistent choices to speak truth — even when it’s hard.

Being called a “hate group” isn’t a scarlet letter; it’s a badge of honor. It means you’re a threat to those who would harm children and erode freedom. So wear it proudly. Hate what’s happening to our kids. Hate the policies that betray them. And let that passion fuel your fight.

The time for defense is over. It’s time to go on offense. Run these ideologies out of our schools. Run their champions out of office. Protect our children, not just for today, but for generations to come. As I said, “We hate everything that you stand for” — and we’re not backing down.

Make courage your habit.