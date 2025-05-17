Philly DA’s 2-tier justice system demands federal scrutiny

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner calls himself a progressive reformer, but his policies — especially those that give illegal aliens special treatment in criminal cases — endanger public safety and weaken the rule of law.

Because of that threat, the Immigration Reform Law Institute has asked Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department to investigate Krasner and these reckless practices. By pushing for “immigration-neutral” outcomes instead of equal justice, Krasner not only corrupts the legal process but also puts Philadelphia residents in harm’s way.

By shielding illegal aliens from the legal consequences of serious offenses, Krasner’s policies risk making an already dangerous situation even worse.

Krasner’s policies reflect a larger movement bankrolled by billionaire George Soros, who has poured millions into electing progressive prosecutors across the country. In 2017, Soros funneled nearly $1.7 million through the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC to help Krasner win the Democratic primary.

This effort fits into Soros’ broader goal of installing district attorneys who push ideological agendas at the expense of public safety. Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco followed the same pattern, where Soros-backed prosecutors — such as the now-departed George Gascón, Kimberly Foxx, and Chesa Boudin — adopted similar lenient policies toward illegal aliens.

These prosecutors frequently reduce charges or seek lighter sentences to shield noncitizen defendants from deportation, creating a two-tiered justice system that favors illegal immigrants over American citizens.

Krasner’s strategy hinges on the Office of Immigration Counsel, created in 2018 and staffed at taxpayer expense by Stephanie Costa. Her job: help prosecutors reduce “immigration consequences” for noncitizen defendants, even in serious criminal cases.

Records obtained by IRLI show that in 2023, former immigration counsel Caleb Arnold advised on cases involving migrants charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault, and vehicular homicide.

Krasner claimed in 2018 that the office would assist only with “low-level offenders who pose no threat to public safety.” The facts tell a different story. Arnold frequently helped broker plea deals or reduce charges — deliberately avoiding convictions that trigger mandatory deportation. These interventions bypass federal immigration law and keep dangerous individuals in the community, raising the risk of repeat offenses.

Krasner’s leniency carries obvious risks. When prosecutors reduce charges for illegal aliens to help them avoid deportation, the justice system fails to hold offenders fully accountable — potentially encouraging more crime. A noncitizen charged with rape, for example, might receive a downgraded charge, dodge immigration enforcement, and remain in Philadelphia with the opportunity to reoffend.

This policy puts criminal defendants’ interests above public safety, especially in a city already struggling with violent crime. From 2019 to 2021, robberies and aggravated assaults on Philadelphia’s SEPTA transit system surged by more than 80%. Critics point to Krasner’s soft-on-crime agenda as a driving force behind that surge.

Krasner’s use of immigration status in sentencing decisions also raises questions about fairness and discrimination. The Justice Department recently launched an investigation into Hennepin County, Minnesota, for factoring race into prosecution decisions — signaling a broader crackdown on unequal enforcement. Krasner deserves the same level of scrutiny.

By giving noncitizens special treatment, Krasner discriminates against U.S. citizens. His approach turns justice into a two-tiered system, where punishment hinges not on the crime but on the defendant’s nationality. That violates the foundational principle that justice should be blind.

Krasner’s defenders may claim his policies protect vulnerable communities, but shielding violent offenders from deportation doesn’t protect anyone. It weakens trust in the justice system, demoralizes law enforcement, and endangers the very communities Krasner claims to serve. Victims — regardless of immigration status — deserve a system that values accountability over ideology.

Backed by Soros money and executed through a taxpayer-funded immigration counsel’s office, Krasner’s policies represent a dangerous departure from the prosecutor’s core mission: enforce the law and protect the public. Federal authorities must step in to restore equal justice and uphold the principle that no one — citizen or not — stands above the law.