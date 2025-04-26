California prioritizing illegal immigrants over DUI victims — where was their ‘due process’?

California was set to release an illegal immigrant named Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, who killed two American teenagers in a drunk driving crash — despite his 10-year sentence and ICE detainer.

However, California “was set” to release him, as border czar Tom Homan and the DOJ stepped up to the plate.

“Everybody asks why I get so emotional on network TV, why I get emotional when I testify. Because I’ve met hundreds of angel moms and dads and hear every story. I’ll never forget any of those stories. It’s just a tragedy,” Homan said in an interview on Fox News.

“But I’ll make this commitment right now. I’ll work for Secretary Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor a detainer who have ICE agents outside that facility, to take custody of this individual and deport him ... we will prosecute him, and we will deport him," Homan continued.

The illegal immigrant has been deported several times already, which Homan notes makes him a felon.

“Re-entering the country at the point of deportation is a felony,” Homan explained.

The DOJ has also announced that they will be pursuing federal charges, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained as well that “if he is to be released, he will immediately be transferred into ICE custody.”

However, as seen all across the mainstream media, the Democrats are pulling out all the stops to keep these illegal immigrants protected and in the United States.

“That’s what the Democrats are hoping for now, that they can turn America into a one-party state, a blanket amnesty for however many 50 million illegals that are here,” Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“That is the goal. That is why all these judges are fighting to keep all these illegals here. They want America to be blue forever and for us to never be able to deport these people who broke our laws and invaded our sovereignty,” he continues.

Democrats have been calling for the immigrants' rights to “due process” — which Gonzales finds not only absurd, but heartless.

“You’ve got the Laken Rileys. You’ve got the Rachel Morins. You’ve got all of these American citizens who I would say were denied due process. That’s what the Democrats latest buzzword is — due process. They were denied due process whenever they were killed, brutally murdered, for no reason,” she adds.

