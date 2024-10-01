Port strike: Your daily life is about to get much more expensive

Imagine waking up, grabbing your morning coffee, scrolling through your news feed, and seeing this headline: “U.S. Port Workers Begin Nationwide Strike.” It’s easy to dismiss it. Dockworkers and ports seem like distant concerns, right? On the contrary, this strike will hit you in the most personal way possible: your wallet, your daily life, and your family’s security. It’s not a question of if this strike will impact you — it’s a question of when and how much.

In the first week, things will seem almost normal. You’ll still receive your online orders, stores will remain stocked, and most people will continue with their daily routines, oblivious to what’s happening behind the scenes. But even in that first week, the cracks in the system will start to form.

Automation is already here. Like AI, it’s too late to stop it. The question now isn’t whether it will happen but how we will adapt.

Retailers, manufacturers, and businesses that rely on steady shipments will begin to feel the pressure. Stockrooms will start to run thin as supply chains begin to wobble as they did during COVID. While it may seem like life is carrying on as usual, there’s an invisible strain building across the economy.

By the second week, the changes will become obvious. You'll visit the grocery store and see emptier shelves. Fresh fruits like bananas, avocados, and berries, typically available year-round, will become scarce. This shortage won't stop at food. Electronics, clothing, and children's toys may also start disappearing from the shelves. Businesses will scramble for limited inventory, pushing prices higher as competition intensifies.

By the third week, minor inconveniences will give way to a full-blown crisis. Entire industries that depend on overseas parts and materials will slow down or shut down completely. Factories will furlough workers as the supply chain dries up. Grocery stores will start rationing items, limiting how much you can purchase as shortages spread. Inflation will rear its ugly head, driving up prices on food, clothing, and gas. Even if the strike ends in week three, the damage will already be done, and clearing the port backlog will take weeks, if not months.

By the fourth week, the strike will escalate from an economic issue to a national security problem. We are entering what I call a “polycrisis” — a perfect storm of interconnected challenges poised to deliver a knockout blow to the nation. Inflation is already spiraling out of control, a devastating hurricane has disrupted supply chains, and now a crippling port strike adds to the turmoil.

These crises will combine, creating a cascading effect that could overwhelm the country. Small businesses will close their doors, grocery store shelves will become sparse, and your favorite brands may vanish entirely. Industries will collapse as jobs disappear, and inflation will erode the purchasing power of everyday Americans. The economic impact won't stop at inflation or supply chain disruptions — companies will eliminate jobs as they shift operations to reduce reliance on U.S. ports in the future.

Why would dockworkers risk such a crisis? At the heart of this dispute are their demands for higher wages and ironclad guarantees that their jobs won’t be replaced by automation. Their specific demand regarding wages is a 77% pay raise over six years after already turning down a 50% increase. As tough as dock work is, the pay is already well above the national average — $100,000 to $200,000 a year. Meanwhile, the rest of America is barely keeping up with inflation.

But the bigger issue is their demand to halt automation.

The union is pushing back hard against the tech-driven future that corporations are pursuing. They demand guarantees to prevent machines from completely phasing out human workers. They are calling for limits on automation to ensure that human jobs remain at the ports in the future. Without these guarantees, workers fear being reduced to a skeleton crew that merely oversees machines taking over their roles. Once that happens, they believe it's only a matter of time before even those remaining jobs disappear entirely.

I can sympathize with the dock workers. No one wants to hear, “We have a machine that can do your job faster and without breaks. Good luck.”

But here’s the cold reality: Automation is already here. Like AI, it’s too late to stop it. The question now isn’t whether it will happen but how we will adapt. China has already embraced automation, making its ports more efficient, cheaper, and safer. If we fail to adapt, we will fall behind, and in the long run, that poses a much bigger threat to American workers than the immediate concerns of this strike. Instead of pushing people out, we need to focus on retraining and retooling the workforce to meet the demands of this new era.

This strike will ripple through the entire economy, leading to job losses, higher prices, and a weakened global standing. The longer it drags on, the more permanent the damage will be, and without leadership to address these challenges, we’ll be left scrambling to pick up the pieces.

